eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Oncology, Hematology, HemeOnc Conference

- Presentation Scheduled for Wednesday, September 28 from 10:40-11:20 AM ET -

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (“STRIs”) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a panel discussion and host 1x1 meetings at the upcoming Cantor Oncology, Hematology, HemeOnc Conference.



Panel Topic: “Building Combinations: What are the Novel Ideas?” Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Time: 10:40 AM ET Panel Participant: Steve Worland, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer Conference Website https://www.cantor.com/cantor-oncology-hemonc-conference/

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of a network of functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. In addition to the company’s oncology focus, zotatifin is being evaluated as a potential host-directed anti-viral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, under a $5 million cooperative agreement sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

