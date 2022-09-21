The Crypto Company Education, Consulting Subsidiary Launches New Class Offering Focused on Metaverse, NFTs and DAOs

/EIN News/ -- Blockchain Training Alliance Adds New Training Courses to Service Offering Focused on Emerging Aspects of Blockchain Category

MALIBU, CA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Crypto Company (OTCQB: CRCW) (“TCC” or the “Company”), an early mover in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space providing the educational foundation for the growth of the industry, announced today that its wholly owned education and consulting subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance (BTA), has launched three new training classes focused on Metaverse, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).

BTA is a global leader in education on blockchain technologies, offering classes to individuals, enterprises and government agencies. The new courses offer a general overview of the fundamentals of each segment of blockchain technology and offer students a Certificate of Completion upon fulfillment of the requirements of the course. BTA has been offering educational courses on basic and intermediate blockchain concepts since 2017 and was formed to address the global lack of formal education on one of the world’s fastest-growing and evolving technologies. Other course offerings include Blockchain Security Training, Blockchain Business Foundations, Understanding Cryptocurrency, and industry specific courses.

"We believe that BTA continues to be on the cutting edge of education when it comes to emerging segments of blockchain technologies, as we see here with the launch of these three courses," said Ron Levy, CEO of The Crypto Company. “We wholeheartedly believe that blockchain technology is and will be a fundamental part of business and society in the coming years and that education on blockchain will create the foundation for its continued growth. This is the value of BTA. We believe we have some of the most prominent experts in the space educating some of the world's largest organizations and executives alike. As blockchain continues to evolve and become adopted in a more mainstream manner - the demand for BTA’s offerings will only increase. We look forward to continuing to educate the world on the possibilities of blockchain - starting with the basics all the way up.”

The understanding of blockchain technology among the US population remains extremely limited, with around 98% of surveyed people failing to understand basic concepts about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. (Source/Source) That said, blockchain continues to experience unprecedented growth in interest and adoption given its flexible and decentralized applications. As institutions, multi-national corporations, and state governments are examining the potential for decentralization, companies like BTA will play an important role in consulting and educating executives across the globe on this emerging and truly revolutionary technology.

About The Crypto Company

The Crypto Company (TCC) was one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the digital currency and blockchain sectors. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance (BTA), is a global leader in training courses and consulting services focused on conveying the underlying technology of blockchain to individuals, institutions, and large-scale organizations. Having consulted with global institutions, organizations, corporations and individuals, BTA offers personalized training and educational services to thousands worldwide. TCC is also actively involved in Bitcoin mining through wholly owned assets where the Company currently operates Bitcoin miners that function on an energy-efficient model including utilizing immersion cooling. Beyond its currently operating assets, the portfolio continues to seek expansion opportunities in the blockchain space -- where it can leverage its early mover advantage to serve as a foundational operator providing infrastructure to the space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of The Crypto Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Crypto Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with The Crypto Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in The Crypto Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

