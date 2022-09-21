AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the Virtual Investor Long COVID Event

Live video webcast with moderated roundtable between members of the AIM ImmunoTech Management Team and Key Opinion Leaders Dr. Charles Lapp of Hunter-Hopkins Center and Dr. Daniel Peterson of Sierra Internal Medicine on Wednesday, September 28th at 3:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Long COVID Event on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.



As part of the virtual event, Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, will be joined by Key Opinion Leaders Dr. Charles Lapp of Hunter-Hopkins Center in Charlotte, N.C. and Dr. Daniel Peterson of Sierra Internal Medicine in Incline Village, Nev. to discuss the Company’s ongoing FDA-authorized treatment protocol (Expanded Access Program) for its investigational drug, Ampligen, which extends to the use and evaluation of the drug in patients with symptoms of “long COVID”.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Long COVID Event will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and archived for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



