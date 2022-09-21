Tremor International Hires Chance Johnson, Increasing Focus on Enterprise Partnerships

Johnson will lead the company’s enterprise and advanced TV business as Chief Commercial Officer, following its acquisition of Amobee

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) (“Tremor” or the “Company”), a global leader in video, data and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, today announced the appointment of Chance Johnson as Chief Commercial Officer.

Johnson’s extensive experience in creating enterprise offerings and his strong background in advertising technology elevates Tremor’s value proposition for agencies and brands. In his new role, he will strengthen Tremor’s strategic commercial partnerships across the industry, expand its enterprise business and connect new customers with the company’s end-to-end technology stack. Following its recent acquisition of Amobee, a global advertising platform, Johnson will also lead Tremor’s newly expanded advanced TV product line, which includes linear and CTV campaign planning tools.

“Tremor’s enterprise solution is getting a major boost through the addition of Amobee’s planning, performance and optimization capabilities across omnichannel digital and linear,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Tremor International. “Chance Johnson will be instrumental in ensuring our clients leverage the full depth and breadth of what Tremor can deliver.”

Johnson was most recently at Integral Ad Science, where he led the global sales and customer organization as Chief Revenue Officer. An established advertising technology executive, Johnson brings more than a decade of experience managing commercial teams and scaling revenue, including leadership roles at Amobee and Rubicon Project (now Magnite).

“I am joining the company at an exciting time, as Tremor International converges a full stack of highly-impressive technology that meets advertisers’ evolving needs across video and advanced TV,” said Johnson. “Tremor’s vision of an end-to-end platform with a powerful mix of data, video, CTV and now linear capabilities is critical to buyers, and I look forward to demonstrating its value across the industry.”

Johnson will report to Druker and is based out of the company’s New York office.

About Tremor International

Tremor International is a global company offering an end-to-end advertising technology platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

Amobee optimizes outcomes for advertisers and media companies, while providing a better consumer experience. Its platform assists customers by furthering their audience development, optimizing their cross-channel performance across all TV, Connected TV, and digital media, and driving new customer growth through detailed analytics and reporting. To learn more, visit www.amobee.com

Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ: (TRMR).

For more information, visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/

PR Contact:

Caroline Smith, VP, Communications, Tremor International

csmith@tremorinternational.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Tremor identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits of the Amobee acquisition, our tech stack, executive team members and any other offerings of Tremor and its affiliates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Tremor's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Tremor cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 15, 2022. Any forward-looking statements made by Tremor in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Tremor does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Tremor and Unruly, and the Tremor and Unruly logo are trademarks of Tremor International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.