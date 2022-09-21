Richmond Symphony and ARtGlass Offer World’s First Full-Length Symphony Performance Enhanced by Augmented Reality
EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 22, the Richmond Symphony will usher audiences into the world of augmented (AR) reality through an immersive concert that synchronizes musical components with AR magic. This project marks the first time in the world that a full-length AR experience complements a symphonic production. This history-making event is the result of a partnership between the Richmond Symphony and Richmond-based ARtGlass, the global leader in AR experience software for cultural and historic sites.
The concert takes stage at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Thursday, September 22 at 6:30 pm. Aaron Copland's iconic composition "Appalachian Spring" will be enhanced with synchronized AR visuals that assist the audience in understanding the deeper meaning behind the music. Audience members can access this additional layer of storytelling by donning ARtGlass software-powered smartglasses with transparent lenses or special tablets. Participants see the real-world view of the symphony playing while simultaneously enjoying the AR content.
“Appalachian Spring” is a story of new beginnings experienced through the eyes of a young couple, with themes of hope and belonging. Throughout the performance, the audience will enjoy stunning 180-degree panoramic images and videos of Richmond's meaningful landscapes, buildings, and community gatherings. Other overlays include animations, show notes, biographical sketches, and hidden symbols expressing love and unity.
Valentina Peleggi, Richmond Symphony's Music Director, stated: "It's so exciting that such innovative AR technology is right here in Richmond and can be leveraged to make the Symphony more accessible to new audiences. We know the Hardywood participants will enjoy this fun tool that’s designed to build on our growing community of Symphony followers.”
ARtGlass CEO and Cofounder Greg Werkheiser, added, "Augmented reality is powerful because it enhances, not replaces, other forms of art. We are pleased to help the audience connect the artistry of Copland's music with the beauty of the Richmond community, while breaking new ground in our field."
The Hardywood Concert AR experience is created using the latest ARtGlass Suite, a robust collection of apps and software enabling storytellers to design, publish, launch, and update AR experiences across multiple hardware device models. For the Hardywood Concert, the experience is deployed on Moverio® smart glasses from ARtGlass' frequent partner Epson and on Samsung Galaxy tablets.
The AR experience is limited to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.richmondsymphony.com/event/music-at-hardywood-1/
Founded in 1957, the Richmond Symphony is the largest performing arts organization in Central Virginia. The organization includes an orchestra of more than 70 professional musicians, the 150-voice Richmond Symphony Chorus, and more than 260 students in the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra programs. Each season, more than 200,000 members of the community enjoy concerts, radio broadcasts, and educational outreach programs. Visit https://www.richmondsymphony.com/.
ARtGlass has mastered the art of AR storytelling at cultural and historic sites, museums, entertainment venues and other attractions. The company, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with satellite offices in Milan, Italy, has helped clients thrill millions of visitors to venues as diverse as fine art museums, presidential plantations, mountaintop castle ruins, World Heritage archaeological sites, product launches, and tradeshows. ARtGlass’ success is rooted in collaboration between leading tech experts, historians and cultural specialists, and entrepreneurs who focus on public engagement. Now, through TourBuilder, ARtGlass is empowering cultural sites and attractions to distinguish and enhance their visitor experience, to thrill new and returning guests, and to increase revenue. Visit www.artglassgroup.com.
