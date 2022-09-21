Green Construction Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Green Construction Market Size – USD 264.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.0%, Market trends – Supportive legislative regulations.

The Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in construction is one of the driving factors influencing the market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Green Construction Market is forecasted to be worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The green construction market is witnessing high demand due to the rise in demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. The need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and focus on ensuring buildings have environmental sustainability will foster market growth. The market growth is fueled by the increased awareness of these products through rising application areas. Tax incentives provided by the policymakers all over the world to private businesses for the usage of environment-friendly products are expected to propel demand during the forecast period. The government is encouraging the growth of the market product to mitigate global warming and eliminate the release of hazardous gases.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Green Construction industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Green Construction market. The study on the Global Green Construction Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Green Construction market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading Companies of the Green Construction Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA, Certain Teed Corporation, The Turner Corp., Clark Group, Gilbane Building Co., Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The green roof segment is expected to grow dramatically over the forecast timeframe due to the rising global alert, which in turn fosters the demand for successful natural methods to eliminate the rising ambient heat.

The residential segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in emerging nations and a growing need for environmentally safe buildings are propelling the segmental growth. Furthermore, the advent of eco-friendly materials by several manufacturers will also propel the adoption of the product.

The green construction market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies.

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of the Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design. The Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation products will include lower GWP options, and it follows sustainability goals regulations throughout the United States and Canada.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Green Construction Market on the product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Exterior Products

Roofing

Windows

Siding

Doors

Interior Products

Insulation

Floorings

Solar Products

Building Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Commercial & Office

Institutional

Industrial

Hospitality & Leisure

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Green Construction market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Green Construction market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Points of Green Construction Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Green Construction market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Green Construction market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Green Construction market

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

