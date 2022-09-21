Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market rocket up to USD 3.3 Billion by 2029 at a 8% CAGR Check Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Value, Statistics

Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast to 2029

The market for Anti Aging Products and Therapies is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the course of the forecast period, reaching USD 3.3 billion by 2029.

The market for Anti Aging Products and Therapies will expand strongly during the anticipated period due to the growth in aging populations in numerous developed and developing nations. The demand for Anti Aging therapies and ultimately Anti Aging products will rise as medical tourism for aesthetic procedures and new Anti Aging technology are developed.

Aging is a maturing phase that involves a decline in stamina, strength, agility, speed, basal metabolism, acute hearing, and sexual activity. The bones are more fragile, the teeth shed easily, and the skin is drier. Aging skin is mainly associated with a sagging face, in which deeper tissues such as subjacent soft tissue and structural landmarks lose their resiliency. Anti Aging is a process of limiting or slowing these changes through various products and therapies.

Although ageing is a physiological process, it is recognized that extrinsic variables like air pollution, alcohol use, and UV exposure have a negative impact on skin cells and contribute to accelerated ageing. By helping to maintain moisture and a young glow, Anti Aging creams and lotions are essential in a person's life. In 2020, a Real Self poll found that 62% of Americans included Anti Aging products in their regular skincare routine.

Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market: Impacting Factors

A major factor driving Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market is the rise in skin cancer cases. The advent of Anti Aging therapies including breast implants, plastic surgeries, etc. as a consequence of major technology advancements and increasing R&D activity has fueled market expansion.

Increased awareness of ageing among young people and adults in relation to their physical looks has also contributed to the product's soaring demand. However, the expense of the goods and the dangers associated with hazardous Anti Aging therapies are expected to impede the Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market's growth.

Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market: Recent Development

​A private equity company called "Gryphon" purchased RoC Skincare in January 2019. This acquisition will help the company offer cutting-edge products and comprehensive skincare solutions. Additionally, the corporation might benefit from diversifying its business portfolio.

In order to reduce the appearance of fine lines, Estee Lauder released an Instant Wrinkle Filler Tri-Polymer Blend on January 23, 2018. With continued usage, this product also aids in the skin's promotion of cell turnover and collagen synthesis.

Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 3.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8 % from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2029



Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market Key Players:

Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market: Growth Factors

An intricate biological process, skin ageing is influenced by both internal and external factors. Women seem to favour Anti Aging products the most. Women place a lot of importance on having beautiful skin and being healthy. As a result, several Anti Aging treatments and procedures have been introduced during the past ten years. People are increasingly more conscious about their skin and health today. Additionally, the physical appearance is given the highest significance. A person with a positive personality is also admired by everyone. All of the aforementioned variables together are resulting in a demand for Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market.

Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market: Segmentation

By Type, it is segmented into

Human Growth Hormone

Stem Cell

Placenta

Botulinum Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid

By Application, it is segmented into

Anti-Cellulite Treatment

Anti-Wrinkle Treatment

Acne Management

Scar Treatment

Others

Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America held the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a consistent CAGR throughout the course of the forecast period. This might be linked to the region's ageing population, particularly generation Y, which is driving industry growth by being increasingly concerned of wellbeing, attractiveness, and physical appearance.

The existence of major Anti Aging Products and Therapies Market participants, increased knowledge of plastic surgery, the availability of well-established infrastructure, and rising buying power all contribute to the region's growth.

