UAV CORP (UMAV) TO DEMONSTRATE ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES, LTD.’S HD CAMERA SENSOR PAYLOAD ON UPCOMING TEST FLIGHTS

/EIN News/ -- Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp’s (OTC: UMAV) wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc. (“Skyborne”) will demonstrate an advanced HD camera sensor on board their new semi-rigid Lighter Than Air Drone SA 70-12 scheduled for flight this winter. The camera will be the “MOSP3000-HD System” developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, Ltd.’s TAMAM Division (Systems Missiles & Space Group). Skyborne has been working through IAI/TAMAM’s U.S. subsidiary Stark Aerospace Inc.

“We are quite excited to have a working relationship with Stark Aerospace, Inc. to explore global usage of the MOSP3000-HD system and other systems,” stated Michael Lawson, CEO of Skyborne Technology. Specifically, the MOSP HD camera sensor payload will be demonstrated for Disaster Relief aerial communication efforts under a State of Florida program through the Triumph Fund and Gulf Coast College.

“We continue to apply disruptive technologies to our unique lighter than air drones. These continued technological advancements offer systems and performance that gives us a definitive competitive advantage over the conventional systems currently offered.” Stated Billy Robinson, Chairman of UAV Corp.

 About Stark Aerospace, Inc.

Stark Aerospace Inc., a Columbus, Mississippi based defense and aerospace firm, manufactures a diversified portfolio of advanced and technologically sophisticated systems and components.  From its 136,000 sq. ft. facility near the GTR airport, Stark Aerospace current work includes missile systems, electro-optics and infrared (EO/IR) systems, electronics assembly, repair and overhaul, and UAV and commercial composite aerostructures. Stark Aerospace is a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communications, Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Airship and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
UAV Corp
OTC: UMAV
Billy Robinson, Chairman
504-722-7402
brobinson@uavcorp.net
www.uavcorp.net  

Deborah Cheek, Communications Director
850-588-1747


