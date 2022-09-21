BIGG Digital Assets to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, today announced that Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 22, 2022.



DATE: September 22, 2022

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3oTs1LK



Available for 1x1 meetings: September 23, 26 & 27.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

“We are thrilled to be sharing our story at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Despite a turbulent market we have a lot of positive initiatives underway at BIGG. Our subsidiary, Netcoins, just announced its plans to enter the US market in Q4, 2022. The four initial launch states: California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Virginia combined have an addressable market that is almost two times the size of Canada. The team, under new president Fraser Matthews, has been working tirelessly to launch new coins and further build on the Netcoins platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group’s Compliance Suite, (QLUE and BitRank) now supports 11 blockchains and continues to innovate. I’m also excited to provide an update on our two newest portfolio company additions, Terra Zero and Luxxfolio, who are both leaders in their respective verticals, the metaverse, and crypto mining.” – Mark Binns, CEO.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has four portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), TerraZero (terrazero.com) and Luxxfolio (luxxfolio.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

Luxxfolio is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. It operates an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. Luxxfolio provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets. BIGG owns ~15% of Luxxfolio.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

