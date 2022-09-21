BrightInsight and bioMérieux Announce Partnership to Launch Clinical Digital Solutions for Diagnostics

bioMérieux’s Solutions Aim to Improve Clinical Workflow and Deliver Actionable Data to Cross-functional Care Teams

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions and bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announced today a partnership to develop and bring to market a Clinical Digital Solution for diagnostics enabling clinical decision support for disease areas across their diagnostic tests.



As healthcare providers are increasingly charged with delivering better patient outcomes at a lower total cost of care, it is critical that clinicians leverage the insights delivered by high value diagnostics in a timely, optimal manner. To address this healthcare need, bioMérieux will launch a digital solution for diagnostics leveraging the compliant BrightInsight® Platform and BrightInsight Disease Management Solution; technology which can be configured to meet the highest regulated digital health Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) classifications. This solution will improve clinical workflows, contextualize disease awareness, and ultimately enable a more holistic patient view to support clinicians in making actionable, informed decisions. bioMérieux’s Clinical Digital Solution will launch first in the US, with planned global expansion.

“We have found in BrightInsight a partner who shares our commitment to advancing public health with innovative, customer-centric solutions. Our engagement with BrightInsight will enable us to bring our digital health solutions to market faster with the goal of improving patient outcomes,” said Brian Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations – North America.

“We are honored to partner with bioMérieux to support the development of their Clinical Digital Solution for diagnostics that include clinical decision support tools used in the ICU, to assess risk and help reduce incidence of preventable diseases,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO & Co-Founder, BrightInsight. "bioMérieux is a recognized in vitro diagnostics leader, joining a stellar group of life science companies leveraging our proven, compliant BrightInsight Platform as the foundation for their transformational SaMD and digital health solutions.”

“As a global organization, we need a partner with a global footprint and platform,” said Marc Bonnet, Senior Vice President, Global Health Data Insights at bioMérieux. “BrightInsight’s Disease Management Solution is scalable and configurable to the regulatory, privacy and security requirements of myriad healthcare markets. We look forward to working with Brightinsight to bring innovative and needed digital solutions to market.”

About BrightInsight, Inc.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website , Blog , Twitter , and LinkedIn pages.

About bioMérieux

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2021, revenues reached €3.4 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in

agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

