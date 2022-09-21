Group Black and Magnite Bring Programmatic Technology and Demand to Black-owned Publishers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group Black, one of the largest collectives of Black-owned media and diverse creators, and Magnite, (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced their collaboration to help Black-owned media scale their programmatic offerings. The joint effort aims to produce an increased revenue engine for these Black-owned brands while also strengthening the value proposition for companies who choose to work within Group Black’s collective.



One of Group Black’s goals is to create a more equitable media landscape and to open up opportunities for Black-owned brands to scale at a rate larger than ever before. Combined with Magnite’s advertising technology that functions across every channel and format—including desktop, mobile, audio and video— Black-owned publishers will be able to harness the power of the Magnite platform to create scaled solutions for brands who want to advertise with Black-owned media.

Thousands of omnichannel publishers around the world utilize Magnite’s technology to manage and monetize their advertising. By working with Group Black, minority-owned publishers have access to measuring systems that were not accessible to them previously.

“Collaborating with Magnite aligns perfectly with one of our key missions at Group Black, which is making the purchasing of Black-owned media easier to do at scale,” says Kerel Cooper, President of Advertising at Group Black. “As the largest independent supply side platform, Magnite has the technology and established relationships to aid us in making that vision a reality.”

“We are thrilled to support Group Black’s mission by providing Black-owned publishers with programmatic technology and tools, across various digital formats including display, video, CTV, DOOH, and audio, to help more effectively and efficiently manage and scale their advertising strategies," said Mike Laband, SVP of Programmatic Platforms at Magnite. "Magnite is collaborating with publishers to help create scaled packages for Group Black's buying community."

About Group Black

Group Black is where culture calls home. Group Black's objective is to build the largest collective of Black-owned media and diverse creators by actively deepening the pipeline of media dollars allocated to Black-owned media businesses and by investing in the next generation of innovative and equitable media. It is composed of two divisions, Group Black Media and Group Black Ventures, with the simple mission to dramatically transform the face of media investment and ownership. Group Black seeks to connect a diverse generation looking for content and experiences that reflect who they are. (www.groupblack.co)

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.