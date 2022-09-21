Springs Rejuvenation, Inc. Announces Exciting New Direction

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Springs Rejuvenation, Inc., formerly Avra, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPRJ), announces an exciting new direction.

Springs Rejuvenation, Inc., formerly, AVRA, Inc., (the public company) announced today that Management and Dr. Charles A. Pereyra, the founder of Springs Rejuvenation Stem Cell Therapy, LLC (the private company), who entered into a merger agreement in November 2021, have agreed that the companies will split and revert back to their pre-merger status.

In the agreement that governs this action, Dr. Pereyra, through the private company, will retain the intellectual property of Springs Rejuvenation, including the name and web site and other related IP.

The public company will retain the clinics that it has developed in Atlanta, GA and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, including all fixtures and equipment.

Furthermore, the parties have agreed that the public company will file a corporate action with FINRA to obtain a new name and ticker symbol. In the interim, the public company will begin to operate as NewRegen Inc. This filing has been submitted.

New marketing material, web site, and ancillary social media platforms for NewRegen have been created.

Everett Dickson, Springs Rejuvenation CEO, stated, “This transaction marks an entirely new direction for AVRA/NewRegen. While we will continue to expand the clinic operations, in addition, we are developing new revenue streams with strategic partners deeply ingrained in the space. These include a wholesale operation and a new line of products for our clients. The change also eliminates nearly $400k in annual overhead, associated with Dr Pereyra and his staff. That extremely high overhead was severely limiting our growth and profitability. We wish Dr. Pereyra and his staff great success in all their endeavors.”

Additional details to follow shortly.

Company Twitter: @Springsavra

Info@avrabiz.com



