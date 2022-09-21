Ethylene Glycol Market is Forecasted To Worth USD 82.25 Billion at a CAGR of 6.20% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increase in demand for bio-based ethylene glycol and rise in the production of natural gas are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethylene glycol market is forecast to reach USD 82.25 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethylene glycol is a chemical most commonly used in industrial and commercial applications, including coolant and antifreeze.

It helps keep a car’s engine from freezing during the winter, and also during the summer, it reduces overheating by acting as a coolant. Other applications of ethylene glycol include heat transfer fluids used as industrial coolants for gas heating, compressors, air-conditioning systems, ventilating, and ice skating rinks.

Ethylene glycol is used as a raw material in the production of a broad spectrum of products, including polyester fibers for upholstery, clothes, pillows, and carpet; fiberglass used in products such as bathtubs, bowling balls, and jet skis; and polyethylene terephthalate resin used in bottles and packaging film. Most of these products are cost-efficient, energy-saving, and recyclable as well. Ethylene glycol, in addition to its use in antifreeze, it is also used as an ingredient in printing inks, hydraulic fluids, and paint solvents. It is used as a reagent in making explosives, polyesters, synthetic waxes, and alkyd resins.

Major companies Reliance Industries, Sinopec, SABIC, DowDuPont, Royal Dutch Shell, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Lotte Chemical, and Ashland Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with sweet taste. Mono-ethylene Glycol (MEG) can be used for applications that require chemical intermediates for resins, solvent couplers, freezing point depression, solvents, humectants, and chemical intermediates.

Monoethylene glycol is primarily used in the manufacturing of PET and polyester resins. The product is a significant raw material for industrial resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids, automotive antifreeze and coolants, water-based adhesives, latex paints and asphalt emulsions, electrolytic capacitors, textile fibers, paper, and leather.

Ethylene glycol can be produced from ethylene, via the intermediate ethylene oxide. Reaction of ethylene oxide with water produces ethylene glycol. The highest yields of the market product occurs at acidic or neutral pH with an excess of water. Ethylene glycol yields upto 90% can be achieved under these conditions.

Ethylene glycols finds many applications, including automobile anti-freeze, aircraft deicing, and manufacturing quenchants. Ethylene glycol fluids are used in aircraft deicing in some parts of the globe as it has a lower operational use temperature than propylene glycol.

Large-scale consumption of the Bio-PET in America is expected to create lucrative opportunities to augment the growth of the market for ethylene glycol as it is a raw material for the production of PET. North America is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Ask for Customize Research Report @

