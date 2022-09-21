What Will Gel Battery Market Looks Like In the Future?

AMR Logo

Gel Battery Market by Type (2V, 6V, and12V), Application (Electric Mobility, Energy Storage & Distribution, Telecommunication, and Others), Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022

Gel Battery Top Companies

The key players operating and profiled in the gel battery market include Exide Technologies (Exide), BSB Power Company Limited., Leoch International Technology Limited Inc., Power Sonic Corporation (PS Corporation), Storage Battery Systems, LLC (SBS LLC), Canbat Technologies Inc. (Canbat), C&D Technologies, Inc., (C&D), JYC Battery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., B.B. TECH (Changsha) Co., Ltd. (B.B. TECH), and Vision Group (Vision).

Other players in the value chain of the gel battery market include Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Exide Industries Limited, Microtex Energy Private Limited, The Furukawa Battery CO., LTD., KAYO Battery (Shenzhen) Company Limited, Jayachandran Industries (P) Ltd, AGM Technology, Suntech Batteries, Chilwee Group CO.,LTD, and others.

AMR published a report, the gel battery market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific dominated the gel battery market with a share of over 39.9% in 2019, in terms of revenue.

North America is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 3.4%, in terms of revenue, in the coming future.

The gel battery market growth is analyzed from 2019 to 2027.

Depending on the type, the 12V battery segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By application, the energy & distribution segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of revenue.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report.

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, gel battery market, and developments in the industry.

The gel battery market is driven owing to its adoption in numerous applications such as telecommunication, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), and others. This is attributed to its beneficial specifications such as less maintenance, leakage proof, high compatibility with sensitive electronic equipment, lowest cost-per-month, and others.

Various applications of gel battery studied in the market include electric mobility, energy storage & distribution, telecommunication, and others.

On the basis of type, 12V type of gel battery has garnered highest market share, it has 43.8% share in 2019. Gel battery market trends attributed to its adoption in numerous applications such as renewable energy sector, telecommunication, broadband, and others. It is adopted in above mentioned application owing to its characteristics such as excellent retention time, long service life, ease in handling, no addition of distilled water, and others.

Gel battery for energy storage & distribution application in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.7% and 6.3%, respectively, during 2020 to 2027.

Gel battery has pre-determined quantity of an electrolyte, together with sulphuric acid and silica fumes. It is one of the types of valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery.

Gel battery is used in numerous applications such as electrification, hybrid power systems, navigational aids, mobile phones, motorcycles, camcorders, marine equipment, and others.

