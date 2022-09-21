Carmine Industry Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2025

Global carmine market was estimated at $33.9 million in 2017 and is expected to hit $57.5 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & share, segmentation, top investment pockets, and technology trends that prevail in the industry. Information about the major market players operating in the segment are also discussed.

Health fears over artificial food additives, the colors used in the production of such additives, growth in need for naturally extracted carmine for processed food, and rise in demand for natural colors on account of health benefits & cost-effectiveness have fueled the growth of the global carmine market. On the other hand, slow adoption of carmine in developing nations, lack of awareness in undeveloped nations, and high cost associated with extraction of carmine on account of biotech processes have hindered the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements in food industries and continuous R&D for deriving cost-effective carmine by private organizations and government have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till September 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5247

Frontrunners in the market

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Hansen Holding A/S, Amerilure, DDW The Color House, Chr. Naturex, colorMaker, Inc., Roha, Sensient Colors LLC, Proquimac, The Hershey Company, and Biocon. They are expanding the scope of their business operations in the developing countries by incorporating cutting-edge products in their product portfolios.

Powder segment to remain dominant through 2025

Based on form, the powder segment contributed to more than three-fifth of the total market and also came out as the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-toxic natural coloring ingredient used in the food industry has spurred the growth.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a86c56db1e5e5128e4bec85c249cd757

Dairy and frozen segment to rule the roost

Based on application, the dairy and frozen product segment held nearly two-fifth of the total market share and is anticipated to dominate throughout the study period. Its extensive use in dairy products such as drinking yogurt, chocolate milk, eggnog, and whey-based drinks has driven the growth. Also, wide consumption of dairy & frozen products in the developing countries has propelled the growth of the market.

Request For Customization (Flash Sale Till September 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5247

North America to retain its highest share during the study period

Based on region, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2025. High consumption of meat products in the region over the past few years has driven the market.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.