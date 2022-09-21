Anhydrous Caffeine Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand for Dietary and Nutritional Supplements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Share Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global anhydrous caffeine market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, sources, end-use sectors, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview: –
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): – 8%
Due to their ability to increase physical and mental stamina, energy drinks are increasingly being perceived as beneficial for consumption. The use of anhydrous caffeine is a key ingredient in energy drinks. Caffeine contains properties that are useful to increase alertness and concentration, as well as to boost overall efficiency. Besides this, caffeine is also able to reduce occupational fatigue and lassitude.
Consumers favour the consumption of food supplements to satisfy their nutrient needs. Caffeine, due to its performance enhancing capabilities, is one medication that customers are focused on consuming. In addition, because of its property of increasing energy at the time of exercise, caffeine, as a substitute, is also gaining popularity.
Therefore, anhydrous supplements also have the potential of increased sales along with the rise in demand for dietary supplements, thereby aiding the growth of the anhydrous caffeine market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Naturally, caffeine is found in plants such as tea, cacao, and coffee beans, and is synthesised in water by boiling the parts of plants such as stems, leaves, etc. The water is further permitted to evaporate, and a dry, crystalline, white powder, known as anhydrous caffeine, is obtained. Anhydrous caffeine is more potent since it does not contain water and is, thus, in a more concentrated form than regular caffeine.
On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:
Natural
Synthetic
By form, the market is bifurcated into:
Powder
Granular
Based on sources, the industry is divided into:
Coffee Beans
Tea Leaves
Cacao Beans
Synthetic Sources
Guarana Beans
Others
Based on end-use sector, the market is segmented into:
Food and Beverages
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Dietary Supplements and Functional Foods
Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Overweight and obesity issues in populations across the globe are growing. In 2016, about 13 percent of adults were obese, while more than 39 percent of adults were overweight, according to the World Health Organisation. The prevalence of obesity worldwide is growing at a very high pace, and consumer demand for weight loss supplements is also expected to grow in the future. As a weight loss supplement, anhydrous caffeine has been a common option, and, thus, the rise in weight-management issues is expected to serve as a significant driver for the demand for anhydrous caffeine.
Anhydrous caffeine has an anti-inflammatory property that helps minimise swelling and dark circles of the skin and has thus been used in many personal care items such as soaps, creams, lotions, etc. The cosmetic industry is expected to develop in the Asia Pacific region because of shifting lifestyles and the influence of Western culture.
Consumer demand for cosmetics is also growing, and anhydrous caffeine is therefore expected to serve as an acceptable choice for the development of natural cosmetic products. Because of this, during the forecast period, the anhydrous caffeine market is expected to develop further.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Foodchem International Corporation, BASF SE, Aarti Industries Limited, and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
