Rodenticides Market will Reach USD 7.71 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% By 2030 | Reports and Data

The upsurge in rodent population and increased occurrence of pest-related diseases are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rodenticides market is forecast to reach USD 7.71 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is gearing a surge with urbanization and industrialization, which has created a demand for pest control, owing to an increase in the population of commensal rodents. The flourishing agricultural sector in emerging nations has led to the high consumption of various pesticides to gain high productivity. This factor is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The migration of people from the rural areas to urban centers due to urbanization, and also reduction of arable land is augmenting the increase in rodent population for urban areas. This settlement is resulting in the displacement of rats from their places to housing areas. This has created the need for using rodenticides to abolish such rodents. Moreover, the increasing awareness among people and the consciousness towards hygiene and health also triggered the use of rodenticides. Survival of rodents in a warmer climate due to an increase in temperature and global warming has led to a surge in the rodent population, which, in turn, accumulates growth for Rodenticides.



Key participants include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta International AG, SenesTech, Inc., IMPEX EUROPA S. L., Neogen Corp., Liphatech, Inc., UPL Ltd., Pelghar International, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, JT Eaton, Bell Labs Inc., and Rentokil Initial, PLC, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, the anticoagulant segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to the inability of blood clotting factors in rodents seen against non-anticoagulants. In the US, about 95.0% of the chemical control of rodents done using anticoagulants.

By mode of application, the powder is expected to register a stagnant growth in the forecast period because the use of such modes in the air may harm animals and humans for ventilation.

By end-use, the agriculture segment is projected to occupy the highest share in 2027. An increase in devastation to grains and crops by rodents and also damage made to farm equipment is likely to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

North America is a major market for rodenticides. An increase in the number of residential areas and growing damage by rodents to agricultural fields will drive demand for Rodenticides in this region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth with urbanization and a robustly growing population creating a demand for the safety of foods, thus boosting the demand for rodenticides.

Manufacturers are captivated in various mergers and acquisitions and product developments to expand their market share. For example, in November 2017, Rentokil Initial plc acquired Vector Disease Acquisition, LLC, to expand its presence in North America.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Construction Films market on the basis of type, application, and region:

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Non-anticoagulants

Anticoagulants

First-generation Anticoagulants

Second-generation Anticoagulants

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pellets

Sprays

Powders

Blocks

Granules

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Agricultural Fields

Warehouses

Urban Centers

Residential

Commercial

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

