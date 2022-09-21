Submit Release
Belize Independence Day

On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Belize on the 41st anniversary of your independence.

Belize and the United States enjoy a strong partnership based on shared democratic values and close family and cultural ties.  In the year ahead, we look forward to continuing our robust cooperation by strengthening citizen security, building disaster preparedness, and addressing transnational crime.  Through the Millennium Challenge Corporation compact development process, we will work together to advance economic prosperity and pursue entrepreneurial paths to climate change resilience.

Today, as we celebrate our warm ties with “The Jewel,” we recognize our unshakeable commitment to democratic ideals as paving stones to a shared future.  On this special day, I offer my warmest wishes to all Belizeans.

