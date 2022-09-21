Stationary Fuel Cells Market Comprehensive Review Explore Massive Growth at a CAGR of 12.41% by 2030

The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, and growth factors of the study and covers emerging players’ data.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global stationary fuel cells market is expected to grow from USD 1,685,087.92 Thousand in 2021 to USD 4,827,585.53 Thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

A stationary fuel cell is an immovable device that produces electricity for use. It consists of the machinery that generates the central power the building needs on an ongoing basis. They can be used as backup generators for electricity during blackouts and as units at remote locations such as telecom towers.

Market Growth & Trends

Global stationary fuel shipping grew by over 92%, from 125 megawatts (MW) in 2012 to about 240 MW in 2018. The government's favorable policies, increasing business attention on electric dependability and resiliency, and lowering prices due to a spike in economies of scale and technological advancements are all contributing factors to this expansion.

Key Findings

The solid oxide fuel cells segment was valued at USD 308,708.10 Thousand in 2021.

The product type segment is divided into proton exchange membrane fuel cells, phosphoric acid fuel cells, molten carbonate fuel cells, solid oxide fuel cells, direct methanol fuel cells, and others. The solid oxide fuel cells segment was valued at USD 308,708.10 Thousand in 2021. An electrochemical conversion device known as a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) directly generates energy by oxidizing a fuel.

The planar bipolar stacking segment was valued at USD 1,015,096.96 Thousand in 2021.

The stacking segment is divided into planar bipolar stacking and stacks with tubular cells. The planar bipolar stacking segment was valued at USD 1,015,096.96 Thousand in 2021. The bipolar plates in the fuel cell stack function as the anode's fuel source and the cathode's source of oxidant, as well as the means of electrical transmission between the cells.

The CHP segment was valued at USD 273,321.26 Thousand in 2021.

The application segment is divided into auxiliary power, backup power, off-grid power, power for critical load, prime power, and CHP. The CHP segment was valued at USD 273,321.26 Thousand in 2021. New businesses are entering the market as technology prices decline. It began targeting markets including residential electricity, CHP, and UPS.

The < 3 KW segment was valued at USD 258,155.46 Thousand in 2021.

The capacity segment is divided into < 3 KW, 3 KW – 10 KW, 10 KW – 50 KW, 50 KW - 100KW, 100KW - 150KW, 150KW. The < 3 KW segment was valued at USD 258,155.46 Thousand in 2021. Typically, a home or small company will have a <3 kW installation.

The residential segment was valued at USD 566,526.55 Thousand in 2021.

The end-users segment is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment was valued at USD 566,526.55 Thousand in 2021. one of the study's findings In Japan, some 200,000 fuel cells have been installed, and significant businesses like Panasonic are quickly becoming the top distributors of fuel cells for residential.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Stationary Fuel Cells Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific was valued at USD 674,540.69 Thousand in 2021.

Key players operating in the global stationary fuel cells market are:

Plug Power Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary OF Furukawa Group)

POSCO Energy (Subsidiary OF POSCO)

SFC Energy AG

Fuelcell Energy, Inc.

Bloom Energy

About the report:

The global stationary fuel cells market is analyzed based on value (USD Thousand). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

