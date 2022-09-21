Brain Computer Interface Market Valuation Worth USD 5.46 Bn by 2030, At a CAGR 13.9% – Report by Allied Market Research

Brain Computer Interface Market

The global brain computer interface market is analyzed across component, type, application, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The global BCI market was estimated at $1.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Increasing adoption of sensor technologies and emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry. Developments in BCI technology and rising number of gaming industries implementing BCI technologies drive the growth of the global brain computer interface market.

Major industry players such as - Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Integra LifeSciences, OpenBCI, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Cortech Solutions, Inc., NeuroSky, Inc., Emotiv, Inc., and Guger Technologies Natus Medical Incorporated.

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The marker across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 241 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/505

Based on type, the non-invasive segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2030. The invasive segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the healthcare segment held the highest share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The smart home control segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/505

COVID-19 scenario-

• During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that already deployed brain computer interface earlier have been able to quickly adjust to the new variant of virus. The lesser contact between humans and machines have helped them achieve their business goals irrespective of the unprecedented circumstances.

• Also, people have started investing more money and time in personal technology such as smart wearables, which in turn boosted the global brain computer interface market.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/505

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Computer Vision Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

