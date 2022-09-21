Continuous Testing Market will Reach Nearly USD 6.17 Billion, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 1.67 in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.8%, Market Trends – The proliferation of automation in testing.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Continuous Testing Market is estimated to reach USD 6.17 Billion from USD 1.67 Billion in 2021, delivering a CAGR of 15.8% through 2030. Increasing mainstreaming of DevOps going, the digital transformation of organizations across various industry verticals for enhancing their business operations, and the surging need for timely and continuous delivery of software are the key factors driving the continuous testing market growth.

Continuous testing enables organizations to effortlessly integrate their software with their existing systems, for enhancing their business operations with the effective implementation of smart technologies. Continuous testing is becoming a vital part of organizations’ operations, as they enable minimize business risks associated with their software assets.

The rapid proliferation of smart devices, IoT, cloud, and mobile technologies across various industry verticals is driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing focus on the customization of mobile technology solutions in organizations will boost continuous testing industry growth through 2030.

Top 10 Profiled in the Continuous Testing Market Report:

• EPAM Systems

• HCL Technologies

• Mindtree

• Atos

• Hexaware

• Cigniti

• Tricentis

• Tech Mahindra

• NIIT Technologies

• IBM

• Larsen and Toubro Infotech

• CA Technologies

• Spirent Communications

• Syntel

• Capgemini

• Micro Focus

Market Segmentation:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Software

• Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Cloud

• On-premises

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Web

• Desktop

• Mobile

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• BFSI

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Energy and Utilities

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Continuous Testing Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Continuous Testing industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Continuous Testing Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Continuous Testing Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

