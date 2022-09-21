Refrigerant Compressors Market Represent Impressive Growth of USD 77,711.09 Million through 2030

The report examines the role of the leading market players concerned within the business together with their company summary, monetary outline, & SWOT analysis.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global refrigerant compressors market is expected to grow from USD 50,517.65 Million in 2021 to USD 77,711.09 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Refrigerant compressors are used in mechanical units in large-scale facilities for heat pumping, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications to raise the temperature of the low-pressure gas while also removing vapor from the evaporator.

Market Growth & Trends

The use of HVAC systems to keep drugs and raw materials frozen is becoming more common in the pharmaceutical industry. The market is expanding because of the increased demand for refrigeration and air conditioning in emerging economies.

Key Findings

The product type segment is divided into fixed-speed compressors and variable-speed compressors. The variable-speed compressors segment was valued at USD 29,455.43 Million in 2021. The frequency that variable-speed air compressors deliver to their motors may also be changed, which allows them to alter the rate at which their rotating screws spin.

The type segment is divided into the reciprocating compressor, screw compressor, centrifugal compressor, rotary compressor, and scroll compressor. The reciprocating compressor segment was valued at USD 18,918.39 Million in 2021. Like combustion engines or piston pumps, piston compressors, also known as reciprocating compressors, produce compressive force using a piston and cylinder combination.

The construction segment is divided into open, hermetic, and semi-hermetic. The hermetic segment was valued at USD 29,360.90 Million in 2021. The electric motor and compressor components are encased in a hermetically welded enclosure in a hermetic refrigeration compressor.

The cooling capacity segment is divided into below 8.4kW (Below 3HP), 8.4-16.8 kW (3-6HP), 16.8-28 kW (6-10HP), 28-56 kW (10-20HP), 56-84 kW (20-30HP), 84- 352 KW (30-125HP) and Above 352 Kw (above 125HP). The below 8.4kW (Below 3HP) segment was valued at USD 12,950.35 Million in 2021. A chiller with such a capacity can be used for heat removal applications involving lasers, EDM machinery, injection molding, etc.

The refrigerant used segment is divided into CO2, R290, R410A, R32, and others. The R290 segment was valued at USD 16,517.02 Million in 2021. In applications requiring low, medium, and high temperatures for refrigeration and air conditioning, R290 (Propane), refrigerant-grade propane, is utilized as an alternative to R22 and R502.

The sales channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment was valued at USD 40,756.20 Million in 2021. Many shoppers still like brick-and-mortar stores nowadays. Before making a purchase, they may see the item in person and ask an actual store clerk for guidance rather than a virtual one.

The industry vertical used segment is divided into HVAC, food and beverages, logistics and transportation, chemical, and pharmaceutical. The HVAC segment was valued at USD 19,238.16 Million in 2021. Various heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technologies are employed to regulate the temperature, humidity, and cleanliness of the air in a closed environment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Refrigerant Compressors Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key players operating in the global refrigerant compressors market are:

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning

Emerson Electric Co.

Danfoss

Tecumseh Products Company LLC

Bitzer SE

Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

Embraco LLC

About the report:

The global refrigerant compressors market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

