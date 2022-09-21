New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epigenetics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320105/?utm_source=GNW

The global epigenetics market is expected to grow from $6.15 billion in 2021 to $7.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.18%. The epigenetics market is expected to grow to $14.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.17%.

The epigenetics market consists of the sale of epigenetics testing by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used detect a type of cancers earlier.It is a change in gene activity transmitted to younger cells without modifying the DNA sequence.

Epigenetic processes are natural and necessary for many organisms to work, but unusual occurrences can cause disorders, such as various types of cancer, reproductive illnesses, and cardiovascular illnesses.

The main products used in epigenetics market are reagents, enzymes, instruments and kits.Reagents are compounds or substances that are used for chemical analysis or epigenetic testing.

DNA methylation, histone methylation, histone acetylation, large noncoding RNA, microRNA modification and chromatin structures are the technologies used in epigenetics.The application included oncology, metabolic diseases, developmental biology, immunology, cardiovascular diseases and other applications.

These epigenetics are used by academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the epigenetics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the epigenetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing prevalence of cancer and other diseases is significantly driving the growth of the epigenetics market.The rising prevalence of diseases increases the demand for epigenetics.

According to the European Commission's Joint Research Centre from Ispra, the number of new cancer cases in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries will rise by 21.4%, from 2.8 million in 2020 to 3.4 million in 2040. Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 659,000 people in the United States die of heart disease each year. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other diseases requires testing and knowing the modifications that happened in the genes, which will invariably increase the usage and demand of epigenetics. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer and other diseases drives the epigenetics market in the coming years.

Technological advancement is the key trend in the epigenetics market.The key players in the epigenetics sector are focusing on developing various technologically advanced products and services to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2019, Greenwood Genetic Center, a genetic testing services organization based in the United States, in collaboration with the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), launched EpiSign, a new diagnostic test centered on disease-specific epigenetic signatures. The EpiSign test, which is performed on a peripheral blood sample, analyses the genome's DNA methylation patterns to demonstrate a diagnosis or help to resolve variants of uncertain significance (VUS) discovered through DNA testing.

In December 2020, Exact Sciences, a US-based molecular diagnostic company, acquired Base Genomics for $140 million.As a result of this acquisition, Exact Sciences aims to create a multi-cancer early detection blood test.

This acquisition also aids in the acceleration of clinical and commercial development. Base Genomics is a UK-based epigenetics company working on designing a blood test for minimal residual disease and early-stage cancer.

The countries covered in the epigenetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

