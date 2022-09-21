Grateful Labs Launches Corporate Wellness Programs Through Strategic Partnership With Chris Schembra In Honor Of World Gratitude Day September 21, 2022.

USA Today's Gratitude Guru, Chris Schembra, Joins Grateful Labs As A Strategic Partner To Oversee Corporate Gratitude Experiences.

Grateful Labs is pleased to announce its new partnership with Chris Schembra, the renowned business gratitude expert. Chris has joined Grateful Labs as a strategic partner and will kick off his role on World Gratitude Day. World Gratitude Day provides everyone an opportunity to stop, think about what they are grateful for in their lives, and embrace a lifestyle of gratitude even further.

While the practice of gratitude may be easier for individuals, deploying it in the enterprise creates a more welcoming environment, increases employee happiness, and clears the way for enhanced creativity and productivity. As part of this partnership, Chris will deliver his signature Virtual Gratitude Experience to Grateful Labs' customers, while overseeing the development of a global gratitude experience provider network that helps address one of the biggest challenges companies face: a culture of ingratitude.

"Simply put, the world needs more gratitude," said Max Marine, CEO, and Co-Founder of Grateful Labs. "We need far more than simply journaling our gratitude introspectively. Prosocial and societal gratitude has the power to change our trajectory and profoundly impact those that have helped shape our lives. His focus in this area is only one of the reasons why we're so grateful to have Chris join our team."

Chris Schembra has had a needle-like focus on gratitude for the past seven years. His work at 7:47 has helped bring people together through the principles of gratitude, both in-person and virtually. Their programs are designed to help companies use the power of gratitude as a tool for connection, but also a way to develop positive mental attitudes. Their work has taken them all over the world, working with hundreds of companies from Google, Microsoft, IBM, Dell, The US Government, and many more. In his role with Grateful Labs, Chris will work with organizations to reduce their "ingratitude" while igniting their gratitude to build employee and customer happiness, longevity, and growth.

"The most common reason for employee churn and customer churn is actually one in the same," said Chris Schembra. "When you don't show appreciation to your employees & customers, they are far less likely to stay engaged and productive. This negative cycle costs companies trillions of dollars annually. Grateful leaders are winners and retain employees and customers longer," said Schembra.

Today, corporate wellness is a massive market, accounting for just under $60 billion annually but expected to grow to $70 billion in the next five years. Over the past twenty years, mental and emotional health, while stigmatized, was challenged continuously in a variety of ways, including COVID-19. The ongoing practice of gratitude is the antidote to these overwhelming challenges.

Grateful Labs is excited to launch its first B2B gratitude experience, powered by deep subject matter expertise and world-class facilitation. Co-produced by Chris and the Grateful Labs team, these experiences will initially target venture capital and private equity funds that understand the critical importance of investing in their founder's mental and emotional health, as well as several invite-only experiences for journalists and reporters. Grateful Labs will expand this offering to additional market segments early next year.

"We are thrilled to have Chris join our team as a strategic partner," said Max Marine. "His knowledge and expertise in the corporate gratitude space is unparalleled. He is a perfect fit for Grateful Labs and our team. Through our shared values and mission to bring more gratitude to the world, we will make a difference where it matters most."

About Grateful Labs

Grateful Labs was founded with the goal of bringing the practice of gratitude into the mainstream business and consumer worlds. As a wellness practice, gratitude has been studied globally by health professionals and found to improve mental health, sleep, creativity, and productivity. Grateful Labs curates regular gratitude programs that enable participants to better connect with themselves and the world around them. To learn more about our global wellness community Grateful Giraffes, check out our website https://www.gratefulgiraffes.com/

and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/gratefulgiraffes/

About 7:47

At 7:47, we know that business leaders, teams, and clients are more isolated than ever. You need a meaningful way to connect with your clients and your team. The problem is, typical team building and client engagement experiences are the only things most people know how to do. You're left feeling even more lonely and fatigued after another Zoom happy hour, trade show, or fancy dinner. We know it's difficult bringing people together to create meaningful experiences. It's why we created the 7:47 Gratitude Experience. Through our evidence-based framework, we've sparked over 500,000 relationships, at 500+ events, and helped 200+ companies strengthen client and team relationships in profound ways.

