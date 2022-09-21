Global Fire Alarm Market will Reach Nearly USD 56.49 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 29.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fire alarm market size was USD 29.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Installation of smart fire alarm systems is gaining popularity among consumers and generating a number of opportunities for fire alarm manufacturers. Market leaders of fire alarm manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation plc, Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Carrier, ABB, Kentec Electronics Ltd., NITTAN COMPANY, LTD., and several other makers are manufacturing and designing smart fire alarms, especially for small to medium-sized buildings market. On 19 April 2021 for instance, Siemens, which is a Germany-based global conglomerate company, introduced a new iteration of Cerberus FIT, a fire prevention system. The new Cerberus FIT control panel offers an intuitive user interface, self-explanatory LED indicators, and an easy-to-read display. Cerberus FIT is a cost-effective solution. These new innovations are driving market revenue growth.

Electrical distribution networks are a major contributor to house fires worldwide. Due to the rise in electrical short circuit-related fires caused by an overload of current and related dangers and consumer damages, many homeowners and developers are heavily investing in fire alarms to reduce the risk of fire and smoke, which is driving revenue growth of the fire alarm market.

Top 10 Profiled in the Fire Alarm Market Report:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc

• Schneider Electric

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Napco Security Technologies

• Carrier

• ABB

• Kentec Electronics Ltd

• NITTAN COMPANY

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Manual initiating devices

• Automatic initiating devices

• Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Addressable system

• Intelligent system

• Wireless system

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Ionization Detectors

• Photoelectric Detectors

• Heat Detectors

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

