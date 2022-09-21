Smart Governments Market to Witness an Impressive Growth of 92.09 Billion with CAGR of 19.70% by 2029, Share, Size, Opportunities, Growth Rate and Development Trends

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Global Smart Governments Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The credible Global Smart Governments Market report offer actionable market insights with which businesses can make out sustainable and lucrative strategies. Not to mention, the report analyses the general market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which supports businesses on deciding upon several strategies. Porter's Five Forces analysis has been performed while formulating this market document along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. Additionally, key players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in Smart Governments Market report. It becomes easy to figure out brand awareness and insight about the brand and product among potential customers.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart governments market which was growing at a value of 21.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 92.09 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Industry Overview:-

Smart government is defined as the use of intelligently networked information and communication (ICT) technology to manage government and administrative business activities. This portfolio includes initiatives in e-government and open government, as well as big data and open data. It is entirely concerned with long-term government and administrative activity in the age of the internet of things and the internet of services, both of which are based on the internet of systems, the internet of people, and the internet of data.

Globally, there has been a rapid increase in the systematic release of government data. Cloud is responsible for government data transparency, which promotes the government's accountability and reduces corruption. It also aids in the empowerment of citizens and the resolution of complex public problems by bringing a broader range of expertise and knowledge to bear on public issues.

Some of the major players operating in the Smart Governments market are

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Siemens AG ( Germany )

) ANSYS, Inc (U.S.)

SAP SE ( Germany )

) Oracle (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Swim.ai, Inc. (U.S.)

Atos S.E. ( France )

( ) ABB ( Switzerland )

) KELLTON TECH ( India )

) AVEVA Group plc (U.K.)

DXC Technology Company (U.S.)

Altair Engineering, Inc (U.S.)

Hexaware Technologies Limited ( India )

) Tata Consultancy Services Limited ( India )

) Infosys Limited ( India )

) NTT DATA, Inc. ( Japan )

) TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Development

In February 2022 Meta AI (formerly Facebook A.I.) announced that it had open-sourced data2vec, a unified framework for self-supervised deep learning on text, images, and speech audio data.

that it had open-sourced data2vec, a unified framework for self-supervised deep learning on text, images, and speech audio data. In February 2022 Virtana, a California -based technology company , announced in February 2022 that it had developed a hybrid cloud management solutions platform that would allow its customers to plan, execute, and manage their hybrid cloud implementations. In addition, the company stated that it used a combination of A.I., machine learning, and data analytics to provide observability for managing app workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

, announced in that it had developed a hybrid cloud management solutions platform that would allow its customers to plan, execute, and manage their hybrid cloud implementations. In addition, the company stated that it used a combination of A.I., machine learning, and data analytics to provide observability for managing app workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. In April 2020 , OpenGov Financials will be available, a new financial management solution that expands its cloud-based software offerings and unveils the industry's first fully-integrated cloud ERP designed exclusively for local government. The solution will enable governments to run their mission-critical processes on a daily basis, as well as report, forecast, and budget using a single online platform.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Smart Governments market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Smart Governments market

Key Market Drivers

High data volume is shifting technologies towards a digital transformations

Demand for digital mediums and smart technologies has resulted in a surge in investments for smart government technologies around the world, which is expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, as a result of increasing census data, collaboration with other regions, and the implementation of new policies/initiatives, government data generation has increased exponentially. In contrast, legacy systems based on physical hardware may run out of space due to inefficiency. As a result, demand for smart governance is increasing, further boosting market growth. Furthermore, increased data volume from various sources enables governments to be better prepared for digital transformation, which leads to the deployment of smart technology.

Ease of communication and a widespread of advanced technologies

Mobile apps, big data analytics, and social media technologies enabled citizens to communicate with the government, accelerating market growth even further. Rising consumer widespread use of digital technology and the need to secure data from various sources process data for digitalisation, rising adoption of cloud services, big data, and Internet of Things (IoT), and progress toward digital revolution are major factors driving the smart governments market, among others.

Opportunity

Increased compliance with technology regulations will boost market growth. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence to reduce gender bias and discrimination will increase the beneficial opportunities for the growth of the smart governments market

Restraints

However, the establishment of comprehensive ethical principles for artificial intelligence and the high cost of investment will impede the growth of the smart governments market growth. In addition, a lack of intelligence expertise and skills will impede the growth of the smart governments market.

This smart governments market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the smart governments market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Industry Segmentation:-

The Smart Governments Market is segmented on the basis of solution and services. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Solution

Government Resource Planning System

Security

Analytics

Open Data Platform

Network Management

Remote Monitoring

By Services

Market Regional Analysis/Insights:-

The smart governments market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, solution and services as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart governments market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and connected devices, prompting organisations to establish cloud data centres in the region. Cloud services are seen as an opportunity by governments across the region to improve government service delivery by lowering unemployment, increasing responsiveness, and delivering information and communication technology services at a lower cost.

North America is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increased spending on smart solution deployment across various government levels and rising penetration of smart technologies such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, and cloud computing.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

