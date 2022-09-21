Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,378 in the last 365 days.

Global White Biotechnology Market Report 2022: Ban on the Use of Conventional Plastic Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global White Biotechnology Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global White Biotechnology Market is estimated to be worth USD 208 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 241.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.02%.

Market Segmentation

The Global White Biotechnology Market is segmented based on Product, Application, and Geography.

  • By Product, the market is classified into Biofuels, Biomaterials, Biochemicals, and Industrial Enzymes.
  • By Application, the market is classified into Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, and Urology.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global White Biotechnology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
  • The Global White Biotechnology Market is analyzed using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, suitable strategies have been devised for market growth.

Why Buy This Report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global White Biotechnology Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry.
  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario within the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules & regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
  • The report also contains competitive analysis using 'Positioning Quadrants'; a proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing demand for Biofuels and Green Chemicals
  • Cost and Energy Consumption Advantage Compared to Other Technologies

Restraints

  • Lower Adoption of Biofertilizers and Biofuels
  • Environmental Consequences of Genetic Engineering

Opportunities

  • Increasing Investment in Biofuels
  • Biosynthesis of Nanomaterials by Microorganisms
  • Ban on the Use of Conventional Plastic
  • Advancement in White Biotechnology Through Fungi

Challenges

  • Avaliblity of the Alternatives
  • Shifting Consumer Preferences
  • Life Span and Limitation of Products

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global White Biotechnology Market, by Product

7 Global White Biotechnology Market, by Application

8 Americas' White Biotechnology Market

9 Europe's White Biotechnology Market

10 Middle East and Africa's White Biotechnology Market

11 APAC's White Biotechnology Market

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AkzoNobel
  • Amyris
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • BASF
  • Biosphere
  • Cargill
  • Corbion
  • DSM
  • Du Pont Danisco
  • Fujifilm
  • GE Healthcare
  • Henkel
  • Hitachi Medical
  • Hologic
  • iCAD med
  • InVivo Healthcare
  • DSM
  • Lesaffre
  • McKesson
  • Merge Healthcare (IBM)
  • Novozyme
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gu1el6

Attachment 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Global White Biotechnology Market Report 2022: Ban on the Use of Conventional Plastic Presents Opportunities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.