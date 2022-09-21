Playground Equipment Market Worth USD 8365.8 million by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis
Pune, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playground Equipment market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Playground Equipment market during 2022-2028.
Playground Equipment market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Playground Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 5285 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8365.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Global Playground Equipment Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period
Types: -
- Monkey Bars
- Sandbox
- Climbing Equipment
- Swings and Slides
- Balance Equipment
- Motion and Spinning
- Others
Applications: -
- Commercial Playgrounds
- Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment
- Theme Play Systems
- Others
In terms of product, Swings and Slides is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Playgrounds, followed by Theme Play Systems, Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment, etc.
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
APAC is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America, with a share about 30 percent.
Major players in the global market include: -
- PlayCore
- Landscape Structures
- Kompan, Inc.
- Playpower
- ELI
- Henderson
- Kaiqi
- Qitele
- Forpark Australia
- Mich Playground Equipment
- Childforms
PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Playpower, ELI, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.
Key Benefits of Playground Equipment Market Research: -
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Playground Equipment Market
