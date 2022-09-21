New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Seals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320097/?utm_source=GNW

L. Gore & Associates Inc, Greene and Tweed & Compay Inc.

The global aircraft seals market is expected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2021 to $1.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.19%. The aircraft seals market is expected to reach $2.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.81%.

The aircraft seals market consists of sales of aircraft seals and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to hydraulic sealing systems deployed in various aviation applications.These seals are used throughout the plane, from cockpit windshields to exterior flaps.

Aircraft seals help flight systems to prevent the spread of fire or flames inside the aircraft's engine system, to avert air leakage, water or dust intrusion, corrosion, or any aviation liquids leakage.

The main types of aircraft seals are dynamic seals and static seals.The dynamic seals are used in linear, oscillating, and rotary motion applications to create a barrier between stationary or moving surfaces.

Hydraulic aggregates, machines, and locomotive components such as hydraulic cylinders and pistons use these seals.Aircraft seals are made up of materials such as composites, polymers and metals and are distributed through channels such as OEM and aftermarket.

Aircraft seals are mostly used in engine system, airframe, avionics and electrical system, flight control and hydraulics system and landing gear system and by end users such as commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft seals market in 2021. The regions covered in the aircraft seals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The aircraft seals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft seals market statistics, including aircraft seals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aircraft seals market share, detailed aircraft seals market segments, market trends and opportunities. This aircraft seals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increased demand for hybrid and electric propulsion is expected to propel the demand for the aircraft seals market.Aircraft seals are used as a component that fills gaps between mating surfaces on the civilian, military, and commercial aircraft.

The innovation of modern aircraft configurations with hybrid-electric propulsion reflects the growing demand for environmentally friendly aviation and shorter travel times.These modern aircraft use hybrid and electric aircraft seals to bind assembly applications, which helps reduce the overall weight of aircraft and fuel consumption while ensuring safety.

For instance, For instance, in April 2021, Airbus had created the Ascend program to demonstrate electric or hybrid-electric propulsion, combining liquid hydrogen and superconductive technologies targeting a minimum of 50% reduction in powertrain weight and electrical losses while increasing efficiency by 5-6% compared to conventional technologies. Therefore the increase in demand and development of hybrid and propulsion aircraft will drive the aircraft seals market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft seals market.Major companies operating in the aircraft seals market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.

These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their frameworks, such as aero-engine sealing technology, hydraulics system, avionics & electrical system, fluid dynamics, and others, to protect the safeguard valves, storage areas, and other infrequently used areas.For instance, in April 2020, Trelleborg, a Sweden-based polymer technology company, launched a next-generation ultra-high temp seal.

These ultra-high temp fire seals are used in the fuselage, pylons, thrust reversers, and engine applications to act as a barrier to prevent airflow from one area of a plane to another during normal operating conditions.

In January 2020, a US-based Kaman Corporation, an aerospace company acquired Bal Seal Engineering, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Kaman has significantly expanded its engineered products and offerings while creating new opportunities to reach customers in the medical technology, aerospace, defense, and industrial end markets. Bal Seal Engineering, Inc. is a US-based industrial machinery manufacturing company specializing in sealing, connecting, conducting, EMI shielding, and others.

The countries covered in the aircraft seals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

