Affective Computing Market will Reach Nearly USD 255.43 Billion, at a CAGR of 36.3% during the Forecast Period of 2026

Market Size – USD 21.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.3%, Market Trends – Application in wearable networks and systems.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global affective computing market is forecast to reach USD 255.43 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Affective computing is the study and development of frameworks and devices that can perceive, interpret, process, and simulate human effect. The study is an interdisciplinary field crossing computer science, cognitive science, and psychology. The affective computing market is getting popular across various ventures, for instance, healthcare, banking, and automotive, due to the wide affective computing adoption to recognize the emotional state of the shoppers in real-time and examine how consumers’ mind really influences the buying or selling of products. Affective computing will help in recognizing human emotion and decision making by studying one’s heart rate, voice, expressions, and other parameters. The market for affective computing is influenced by the rising demand and increasing adoption of wearable devices.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as exuberant production cost of affective computing systems pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the affective computing market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the technology.

The North America region is the largest market for affective computing and is likely to witness a consistent growth during the forecast period. The presence of established and active research organizations in the region that are working toward the development of innovative affective computing technologies are affecting the market positively.

Top 10 Profiled in the Affective Computing Market Report:

• Google Inc

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Apple, Inc.

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Eyesight Technologies

• Elliptic Labs

• Affectiva

• Pyreos Limited

• Cognitec Systems GmbH

• Sharp Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Touch-based

• Touchless

Software Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Speech Recognition

• Gesture Recognition

• Facial Feature Extraction

• Analytics Software

• Enterprise Software

Hardware Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Sensors

• Cameras

• Storage Devices and Processors

• Others

End-use Industries Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Government & Defense

• IT & Telecom

• Automotive

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Affective Computing Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Affective Computing industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Affective Computing Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Affective Computing Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

