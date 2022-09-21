Outdoor Kitchen Market would Experience a Stable Growth Rate at a CAGR of 5.39% through 2030

The report presents insightful data on market dynamics, segmentation, competition, technology, industry verticals, and regional growth.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global outdoor kitchen market is expected to grow from USD 2,190.13 Million in 2021 to USD 3,422.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Outdoor kitchen cabinets are frequently built to endure years of use in bad conditions without degrading. Although they can be made of stainless steel, outdoor kitchen cabinets are usually wood. They are frequently built to endure years of working without degrading. An outdoor cooking area requires cabinets to store products.

Market Growth & Trends

Due to the desire to increase the amount of usable outside space in the backyard or at the cottage, exterior kitchens are currently in high demand. Most homeowners like a space for outdoor cooking close to their homes. This makes an outdoor kitchen and dining area an addition to the living space. The demand for outdoor kitchen cabinets for residential and commercial projects will also be impacted by the significant increase in general construction projects.

Key Findings

The other segment had a significant market share of 42.87% in 2021.

The type segment includes stainless steel cabinets, composite cabinets, and others. The other segment had a significant market share of 42.87% in 2021. Apart from these, there are different outdoor kitchen cabinets, including pure wood, plywood, MDF, etc. Despite the cost, natural wood may be used to build a modular kitchen. To manufacture engineered wood, this veneer sheet is often crushed with resin.

The residential segment accounted for a significant market share of 66.63% in 2021.

The application segment includes residential and commercial. The residential segment accounted for a significant market share of 66.63% in 2021. A growing trend drives the adoption of outdoor kitchen cabinets in residential settings to improve the aesthetic appeal of backyards. Many consumers prefer a rigid outdoor kitchen cabinet that can survive extreme conditions as their disposable income increases.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Outdoor Kitchen Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest in the global market, with a market share of 42.33% in 2021. The region prefers barbeque, which is why most of the population prefers to install an outdoor kitchen. Thus, the demand for outdoor kitchen cabinets is the highest in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Key players operating in the global outdoor kitchen market are:

Trex Outdoor Kitchens

Lynx Grills, Inc

Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens

Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens

Naturekast Products Inc.

About the report:

The global outdoor kitchen market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

