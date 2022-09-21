Submit Release
Flush Mount Photo Album Market worth $8.2 Billion by 202 at a growth rate of 5.3% - IndustryARC

Growing Trend of Theme-based Weddings amongst the Rise of other Special Celebratory Occasions has been a Key Flush Mount Photo Album Market Driver

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flush Mount Photo Album Market Size is estimated to reach $8.2 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Flush mount photo book album generally comprises photographic prints which are dry mounted on a thick inner substrate with natural silver halide photo paper. The covers are generally made using leather, leatherette or glass which provide a luster finish and protect against spills and stains. The best photobook websites in the U.S. and other regions are offering personalized flush mount photo albums, additionally, companies are offering web photo books via online channels. The following channels are offering faster delivery of photo albums. The customized albums allow customers to select from a wide range of colors and fabrics with optional cameo windows and embossed titles. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the knowledge about the following products being made available in a variety of distribution channels. Additionally, the spending power of the region is critically higher than other regions.

2. The rapid growth in a certain form of social events along with the development in the intrinsic product class will serve as a market driver. However, low product awareness and high product costs impede the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Flush Mount Photo Album Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Wedding Segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. It is owing to the overall increase in the spending capacity and the change of concept for weddings into an extravaganza affair with royalties.

2. Online segment is the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027. It is owing to a vast-product offering within the online sphere as a channel. Online retailers are offering bulky discounts to consumers.

3. Flush Mount Photo Album Market in North America held a dominant market share of 39% in 2021 owing to the presence of various marketers and manufacturers of these products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flush Mount Photo Album industry are -

1. Advance Photo Labs

2. Artifact Uprising LLC

3. ASUKANET

4. Bay Photo

5. Digital Pro Lab

