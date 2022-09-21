Lactic Acid Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Lactic Acid Market Size is Estimated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lactic Acid Market size is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Lactic acid is one of the most well-known organic acids, with an extensive series of industrial applications. The food, chemical, pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors are mostly utilizing lactic acid. Lactobacillales are an order of gram-positive, low-GC, acid-tolerant, ordinarily nonsporulating, non-respiring, either rod-shaped (bacilli) or spherical (cocci) bacteria that share typical metabolic and physiological traits. These bacteria, normally discovered in decomposing plants and milk products, generate lactic acid as the principal metabolic end product of carbohydrate fermentation, providing them the typical name lactic acid bacteria (LAB). Lactic acid is essential for preparing wine and fermented dairy products, as well as pickling vegetables. Lactic acid E270 can be utilized in meat, poultry and fish in the form of sodium or potassium lactate to expand shelf life, regulate pathogenic bacteria (enhance food security), improve and safeguard meat flavor, enhance water binding capacity and decrease sodium.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Lactic Acid Market highlights the following areas –
1. Geographically, North America (Lactic Acid Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding personal care, pharmaceutical applications involving functions like metal sequestration and food and beverages industries and the advancing pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. as a result of rising expenditures on medicines in the North American region.
2. Lactic Acid Market growth is being driven by the surging application of lactic acid which is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), in the production of Polylactic Acid (PLA), which is a biodegradable polymer and a compostable thermoplastic prepared from renewable sources, like lactic acid, generated through fermentation processes. However, the fermentation process of the lactic acid which needs technological optimization and product purification and the biotechnological production needing optimization of nutrients thereby resulting in soaring manufacturing costs are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Lactic Acid Market.
3. Lactic Acid Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Lactic Acid Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Lactic Acid Market based on raw materials can be further segmented into Sugarcane, Corn, Cassava and Others. The Sugarcane Segment held the largest Lactic Acid Market share in 2021.
2. The Lactic Acid Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Others.
3. The Lactic Acid Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Lactic Acid Industry are –
1. Galactic
2. Corbion N.V.
3. Cargill Incorporated
4. DuPont de Nemour Inc.
5. Vigon International Inc
