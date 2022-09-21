Commercial Rice Cooker Market Size to Expand Significantly of USD 682.66 Million by the End of 2030

The report examines and studies the market position and forecast related to production, consumption, cost structure, and historical data.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global commercial rice cooker market is expected to grow from USD 362.99 Million in 2021 to USD 682.66 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Since cooking a quantity of rice makes it much simpler for the rice to burn and more challenging to control, a commercial rice cooker is essential. Commercial rice cookers come in various convenient sizes that fit directly on the countertop or work surface, freeing up space in the kitchen preparation area.

Market Growth & Trends

Commercial rice cookers are frequently used in businesses and organizations that offer vast quantities of rice, such as sushi, Asian and Mexican restaurants. The rice cookers come in a large selection of sizes and may produce up to 110 cups of cooked rice or more. Various firms employ different measurement systems.

Key Findings

The type segment is divided into gas rice cookers and electric rice cookers. The gas rice cooker segment was valued at USD 205.41 Million in 2021. Because it is more equivalent to the traditional way of cooking rice, a gas rice cooker has a more realistic representation of rice cooking.

The size segment is divided into less than 20 liters, 20-100 liters, 100-200 liters, 200-300 liters, and 300-500 liters. The 100-200 Liters segment accounted for the market share of 32.42% in the year 2021.

The end-user segment is divided into hotels, restaurants, and others. The hotels segment was valued at USD 210.07 Million in 2021. A hotel's setup requires various equipment, including a commercial rice cooker. If the hotel routinely hosts a sizable number of guests, it is essential to purchase this equipment.

The sales channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment accounted for the market share of 62.64% in the year 2021.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Commercial Rice Cooker Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific was valued at USD 186.07 Million among all regions in 2021.

Key players operating in the global commercial rice cooker market are:

Panasonic

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc

Paloma Co. Ltd

Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc.

Hawkins Cookers Limited

Tiger Corporation

Sunbeam Product Inc

Style Craft Engineering

Cuckoo Electronics America Inc.

Rinnai (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

About the report:

The global commercial rice cooker market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

