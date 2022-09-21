Submit Release
Temu Leverages on Nasdaq-listed PDD’s Global Brand Push to Provide Quality Products

Temu features a wide selection of quality products from clothing to pet supplies

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu, the online marketplace dedicated to increasing access to quality products, is set to benefit from sister company PDD’s initiative to help manufacturers create global brands and expand internationally.

Nasdaq-listed PDD, which has more than 11 million global suppliers, announced a plan to connect 10,000 manufacturers to global markets and support the creation of 100 international brands.

PDD will provide manufacturers with a comprehensive one-stop service and support, including in the areas of cross-border logistics, after-sales services and intellectual property rights. The company will also develop a series of training courses to help suppliers learn about doing business in global markets.

“At Temu, our goal is to empower consumers with access to great products at great prices so that more people can enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life. With PDD’s international supplier plan, Temu’s consumers will benefit from even more choices of quality products by some of the world’s top manufacturers,” said a Temu spokesperson.

Temu launched its online marketplace in the US in September 2022, offering products across 15 categories from clothing to pet supplies. The company is using its access to the vast sourcing and fulfilment network built up by PDD to create and curate personalized premium quality products for consumers from all walks of life. PDD operates one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms serving close to 900 million customers.

About Temu:
Temu is a global online marketplace featuring the widest selection of unique quality merchandise at affordable prices, made possible by sourcing and fulfillment capabilities built over the years. Created with the goal of empowering consumers, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate personalized quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

