OTC Markets Group Welcomes Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (OTCQX: STRW), a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying and leasing senior healthcare facilities, has gone public on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “STRW.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market offers private companies an efficient pathway to go public. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, be current in their disclosure, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are so excited to begin trading on OTCQX after building our portfolio over the last eighteen years. We will continue to push to bring the shareholders a great return as we have for many years,” said Moishe Gubin, CEO and Chairman of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

About Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (the "Company"), is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The properties comprise 85 healthcare facilities, consisting of 74 stand-alone skilled nursing facilities, four dual-purpose facilities used as both skilled nursing facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, and three assisted living facilities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

