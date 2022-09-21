Key Partnerships Accelerate Impact Professionals' Rapid Development

Streaming media platform Impact Professionals has leveraged key partnerships with innovative technology providers to accelerate development and refine the user experience, ensuring a more effective and productive entrepreneur.

/EIN News/ -- BRADENTON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Professionals, a newly developed, over-the-top (OTT) streaming service featuring positive and inspiring media for entrepreneurs and self-motivated individuals, announces key partnerships that have contributed to the platform's rapid development in the last quarter.

A partnership with Powr.tv, a division of Bitcentral Inc., was critical to the development process. Known in the industry for its ability to provide easy and intuitive site navigation for video-on-demand (VOD) streaming, the Powr.tv platform allows media networks and content owners to rapidly deploy OTT and mobile applications across numerous platforms, which broadens their reach to new audiences, and increases their revenue.

Impact Professionals also partnered with Invincible Entertainment, an independent film and television distribution company specializing in linear streaming media technology and digital distribution solutions. Invincible's innovative solutions guided the development of Impact Professionals' FAST Channel to provide a free, ad-supported alternative for consumers. "Impact Professionals provides a unique perspective in entrepreneurial media and is a perfect addition to Invincible's business content partnerships, including Entrepreneur and Business Rockstars," says Invincible CEO Thomas Ashley. "Impact looks through the lens of how business leaders and everyday people make a difference and inspire others to do the same, a view that really stands out against the current media landscape."

Impact Professionals' FAST Channel provides a 24-hour viewing experience, which continuously airs many of its most popular shows on preset schedules; the free service can be found today on digital platforms, including Distro TV, Free TV, and Galxy TV. Impact Professionals' FAST Channel will be expanding to additional platforms like Samsung and Pluto TV at a future date.

Impact Professionals is home to dozens of positive, impactful, and entertaining series, including Elevator Pitch and Craftsman Legacy — programming that fuels the minds of entrepreneurs and inspires them to achieve greater feats. Podcasts, conversations and skill-based programming from entrepreneurs like John Henry and Amy Landino are also available.

Earlier in July, Impact Professionals launched its subscription-based service at $9.95 a month. A 30% discount ($6.67 per month) is available with an annual commitment. The platform features an array of diverse content with the features, fit and finish that one would expect from a veteran streaming service.

To learn more, visit https://impactprofessionals.com.

About Impact Professionals

Impact Professionals is a streaming platform developed by Impact Professionals, LLC, featuring entrepreneur-focused masterclasses as well as inspiring entertainment that helps viewers change their lives and impact the world, just as CEO Mark Pentecost has done himself. Impact Professionals offers insightful talks from entrepreneurs and motivational leaders, exclusive access to livestreaming events, uplifting movies and series curated specifically for the Impact audience, thoughtful documentaries, original programming, and interactive technology for a safe viewing experience designed to inspire.

