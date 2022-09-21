IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

/EIN News/ -- WOODBRIDGE, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC (IPC) announced today its advancement to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program with product line achievements in Customer Service Management and Now Platform App Engine. These PLAs exemplify IPC's expertise to deliver across ServiceNow's Customer and Creator Workflows solutions. Bringing extensive Now Platform® knowledge to the table, IPC is committed to providing educated approaches for clients to adopt ServiceNow as a solution across their enterprises.

IPC has Certified ServiceNow Professionals in various areas of the Now Platform, including ITSM, ITOM, CSM, SecOps, HR Service Delivery and Custom App Development. This platform expertise, paired with small business agility and flexibility, has allowed the team at IPC to advance to Elite Partner status.

"We firmly believe that the success and health of any relationship—regardless of whether it's with our clients, our partners, or members of our team—at the most fundamental level, is dependent on Integrity... We are proud to be a ServiceNow partner to deliver innovative solutions and expert services to our many customers in both public and private sectors," said Mateen Riaz, Co-Founder and CEO at IPC.

IPC's transition to Elite Partner recognizes its achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate IPC's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC is a Professional Services and Technology Consulting Firm headquartered in Woodbridge, VA. Founded in 2019, IPC has risen to be one of the top small businesses in the ServiceNow community. With a wide breadth of experience across the Education, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare and Life sciences industries, IPC remains a go-to partner among industry-leading firms.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

