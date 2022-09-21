New York-Based Wonder Integrated Group Awarded General Services Administration (GSA) for Woman Owned Small Business

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N. Y. , Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonder Integrated Group (WonderINgroup), a woman-owned marketing-communications firm located in Rockville Centre, NY, is pleased to announce they have been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule.



The GSA provides “centralized procurement for the Federal Government, offering billions of dollars worth of products, services, and facilities that federal agencies need to serve the public.” The federal government’s goal is to award at least 5% of all federal contracting dollars to Woman Owned Small Businesses (WOSB) each year.

Listed under contract number 47QRAA22D00AM , it was awarded to WonderINgroup as a Woman Owned Small Business for marketing communications services, including advertising, graphic design, public relations, web-based marketing, marketing consulting, and conference, meeting, event, and trade show planning. The government-wide contract covers state, local and tribal governments, and federal government entities, and is valid until 2027.

About WonderINgroup:

Wonder Integrated Group creates meaningful marketing campaigns for brands looking to make a positive impact, all the while outsmarting not outspending the competition. Offering one integrated solution, the agency handles all aspects of planning, creative design, media execution, social media management, video/content production, and website design & development. WonderINgroup has spent the better part of the last 7 years creating positive social impact by executing client campaigns for Planned Parenthood, The Aspen Institute, the Healthy Teen Network, RiseBoro Community Partnership and so much more.

Andrea Urioste, co-founding Partner and President of Wonder Integrated Group, is a dynamic, award-winning, and passionate international marketing professional with over 20 years of agency and brand experience. She has spent the majority of her career working at start-ups, helping in the development of integrated marketing strategies for some of the world’s largest brands.

Co-founder, Charlotte White is a serial entrepreneur, mother, and passionate yogi. Her career trajectory exploded when Charlotte left the big box agencies, BBDO and Grey, and took the leap into business ownership, co-founding the award-winning mission-led marketing media agency Wonder Integrated Group.

Contact: Jeanine M. Boiko, J9PR

jeanine.boiko@gmail.com; 516-650-8769