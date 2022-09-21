Submit Release
Valworx Releases New Product Line: Explosion-Proof Electric Actuators

/EIN News/ -- CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valworx announced today the release of its new line of explosion-proof electric actuators. Valworx explosion-proof electric actuators are certified to UL Class I Div I and ATEX standards, and are typically used in applications where explosive gases may be present. Valworx explosion-proof electric actuators are available in On/Off & EPS Positioning units, 24VDC & 110VAC.

Highlighted Features

• UL C1/ D1 + ATEX + IECEx Explosion-Proof rated

• CSA listed per UL429 and CSA C22.2 

• Quarter turn (90°) operation with mechanical travel stops

• Type 4X/IP67 weatherproof aluminum alloy enclosure

• Highly visual dial-style valve position indicator

• Manual override

• ISO5211 multi-flange valve mounting

• Heavy-duty motor with overload protection, 70% duty cycle

• Thermostatically controlled anti-condensation heater

Immediately Available

Valworx explosion-proof electric actuators are available for immediate sale. Valworx has also released wafer and lug ductile iron butterfly valves with explosion-proof actuation and will soon be expanding their explosion-proof line to include flange valves and other stainless steel valves. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. ET usually ship on the same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and a 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe
Phone: 704-987-9803
Email: sales@valworx.com

