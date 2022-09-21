Valworx Releases New Product Line: Explosion-Proof Electric Actuators
CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 -- Valworx announced today the release of its new line of explosion-proof electric actuators. Valworx explosion-proof electric actuators are certified to UL Class I Div I and ATEX standards, and are typically used in applications where explosive gases may be present. Valworx explosion-proof electric actuators are available in On/Off & EPS Positioning units, 24VDC & 110VAC.
Highlighted Features
• UL C1/ D1 + ATEX + IECEx Explosion-Proof rated
• CSA listed per UL429 and CSA C22.2
• Quarter turn (90°) operation with mechanical travel stops
• Type 4X/IP67 weatherproof aluminum alloy enclosure
• Highly visual dial-style valve position indicator
• Manual override
• ISO5211 multi-flange valve mounting
• Heavy-duty motor with overload protection, 70% duty cycle
• Thermostatically controlled anti-condensation heater
Immediately Available
Valworx explosion-proof electric actuators are available for immediate sale. Valworx has also released wafer and lug ductile iron butterfly valves with explosion-proof actuation and will soon be expanding their explosion-proof line to include flange valves and other stainless steel valves. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. ET usually ship on the same day.
About Valworx
Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and a 60-day return policy.
Contact:
Caroline Crowe
Phone: 704-987-9803
Email: sales@valworx.com
Contact Information:
Caroline Crowe
Strategic Account Manager
sales@valworx.com
704-987-9803
