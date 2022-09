North America Milk Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Demand for Milk and Milk Products in North America Drives the Growth of North America Milk Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that North America Milk Market Size is estimated to reach $96.4 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Milk is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals derived from animals such as cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep & others and plant sources such as almonds, coconut, rice, soy, pea oats and others. Milk contains important nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamin A, vitamin D, magnesium, potassium, carbohydrates, phospholipids, riboflavin, lactose, phosphorous and others. Commercially, milk is distributed after processing in various forms such as pasteurized milk, toned milk, full-fat milk, skimmed milk, flavored milk, Lactose-Free, vegan milk and in other by-products. As per the international dairy food association (IDFA), in 2020, the average American consumed 655 pounds of dairy in milk, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, butter and other types of dairy products. Ice cream held a 4% increase in year-over-year growth in 2020, while yogurt and butter held a 2% and 3% increase, respectively, in consumption. Such growing demand for milk and milk products in North America drives the growth of the North America Milk Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key takeaways:1. The growth of the milk market in this region is driven by the growing domestic demand and international export. Additionally, an increase in per capita milk product consumption, which was 655 pounds in 2020, surges the growth of the North America Milk Industry.2. According to AGMRC, the US is the largest producer of cheese. It produces almost 600 varieties of cheese including Italian-type cheese like Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. This is boosting North America Milk Market Size.3. The dairy production and marketing sector in the US is represented by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), which has an overall economic effect of $753 billion, contributing to the growth of the North America Milk Market Size.4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the North America Milk Market Report.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. Plant-based or Vegan milk is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is because of the growing demand for plant-based vegan milk due to the increasing vegan population and growing cases of lactose intolerance in this region.2. North America Milk Market based on the country can be further segmented into the US, Canada, Mexico and Others. The United States held a dominant market share of 67% in 2021 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.3. Dry Powder form is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to its high shelf life, easy storage, economic transportation and high commercial applications in food and beverage, cosmetics and nutraceuticals. All Americans Food offer various formulation with non-fat dry milk powder.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the North America Milk industry are -1. Nestlé S.A.2. Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.3. Danone S.A.4. Land O'Lakes, Inc.5. The Kraft Heinz CompanyClick on the following link to buy the North America Milk Market Report:Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Related Reports:A. Organic Dairy Products MarketB. Milk Packaging Market