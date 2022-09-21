Black Granite Market Growth is Projected to Reach USD 22,218.49 Million, at a CAGR of 4.39% - Global Forecast to 2030

The report covers the worldwide market, ranging from the fundamental market info and advancing more to important factors, based on that, the market is segmented

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global black granite market is expected to grow from USD 15,498.20 Million in 2021 to USD 22,218.49 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Black granite is one of the best selections on the market for the construction of black countertops. Black granite countertops are beautiful and simple to keep clean. Despite slightly different mineral and chemical compositions from true granites, black granites can be utilized for some of the same applications as commercial granite. This granite is renowned for exuding a sleek, intense, and dramatic mood that works well for traditional and contemporary aesthetics. The stone appears utterly black from a distance, yet upon closer examination, one can see its grey mineral deposits.

Market Growth & Trends

Global construction industry trends have changed at a dizzying pace during the past few decades. A few of the causes that have contributed to the growth of the construction industry in recent years include significant improvements in construction procedures, technology breakthroughs, and the use of higher-quality raw materials. The rise in the housing and commercial construction sector will lead to tremendous growth in sales of black granite.

Key Findings

The absolute black granite segment held the largest market share of 51.58% in 2021.

The type segment includes absolute black granite, black galaxy granite, and black pearl granite. The absolute black granite segment held the largest market share of 51.58% in 2021. Absolute black granite is a fantastic stone alternative for indoor and outdoor uses, particularly for countertops, exterior cladding, flooring, and other architectural services.

The kitchen countertops segment held the largest market share of 38.14% in 2021.

The application segment includes kitchen countertops, flooring & walling, paving stone, stair treads, and monuments. The kitchen countertops segment held the largest market share of 38.14% in 2021. The black countertops give the kitchen a fantastic impression. It is one of the most attractive yet efficient material, both reasonably priced and accessible in a range of textures.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Black Granite Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, Europe emerged as the largest in the global market, with a market share of 31.51% in 2021. The region has a higher demand for natural and artificial stones in the residential and commercial sectors due to the widespread preference for aesthetic interiors.

Key players operating in the global black granite market are:

RK Marbles India

Cosentino Group

Levantina

Polycor Inc.

Krishna Sai Granites (KSG)

Coldspring

Wanli Stone

Xiamen Yinlian Stone Co., Ltd.

Antolini

Hindustan Marble & Granite

About the report:

The global black granite market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

