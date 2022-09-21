Playground Equipment Market Worth USD 8365.8 million by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playground Equipment market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Playground Equipment market during 2022-2028.

Playground Equipment market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21062373

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Playground Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 5285 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8365.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Playground Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Monkey Bars

Sandbox

Climbing Equipment

Swings and Slides

Balance Equipment

Motion and Spinning

Others

Applications: -

Commercial Playgrounds

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Theme Play Systems

Others

In terms of product, Swings and Slides is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Playgrounds, followed by Theme Play Systems, Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment, etc.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21062373

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

APAC is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America, with a share about 30 percent.

Major players in the global market include: -

PlayCore

Landscape Structures

Kompan, Inc.

Playpower

ELI

Henderson

Kaiqi

Qitele

Forpark Australia

Mich Playground Equipment

Childforms

PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Playpower, ELI, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21062373

Key Benefits of Playground Equipment Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Playground Equipment Market

TOC of Playground Equipment Market Research Report: -

1 Market Overview of Playground Equipment

2 Playground Equipment Market Overview by Type

3 Playground Equipment Market Overview by Application

4 Playground Equipment Competition Analysis by Players

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Playground Equipment Market Dynamics

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

Purchase this Report (Price 3350 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21062373

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com