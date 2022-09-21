Automotive Airbag ECU Market will experience the highest CAGR of 4.3%, expected to reach USD 1,222.55 Million by 2030

The report comprehensively describes the market and prognosticates it to depict a highly illustrious growth during the forthcoming years.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market is expected to grow from USD 855.59 million in 2021 to USD 1,222.55 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) determines whether the driver merely used the brakes, slammed into a parked car, leaped the curb, or suffered a severe collision. The airbag unfolds and contributes to the lifesaving. The airbag ECUs currently use pressure sensors, yaw rate, and internal and external acceleration to determine the kind of collision and its severity and then deploy the airbag and belt tensioner as necessary.

Market Growth & Trends

The rising demand for automobiles is driving the market. As people's lifestyles have changed and they now prefer comfort and safety when driving, several firms are concentrating on creating autonomous vehicles. The two main factors driving the market's expansion are the requirement for vehicle airbags and the increase in auto manufacturing. Currently, there are typically more than 80 ECUs in modern automobiles. It manages everything from comfort features like windows or seats to critical systems like the engine or power steering.

Key Findings

The frontal airbag ECU segment held the largest market share of 67.91% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into frontal airbag ECU and curtain airbag ECU. The frontal airbag ECU segment held the largest market share of 67.91% in 2021. These ECUs control whether the car's frontal airbags will deploy in the event of an accident.

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share of 71.62% in 2021.

The application segment includes passenger cars, HCV, and LCV. The passenger cars segment held the largest market share of 71.62% in 2021. A passenger automobile is any road-legal motor vehicle typically used for passenger transportation. Currently, there are typically more than 80 ECUs in modern automobiles.

The offline sales segment held the largest market share of 80.17% in 2021.

The sales channel segment includes online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment held the largest market share of 80.17% in 2021. In offline stores, the consumer can see the product in person and ask an actual store clerk for guidance before deciding to purchase.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Airbag Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, Asia-Pacific was the largest in the global market, with a market share of 43.53% in 2021. People's lifestyles in developed and developing economies have transformed due to the dramatic increase in per capita income. The manufacturers are thus investing in safety units and focusing on the passengers' comfort, which will eventually drive the market.

Key players operating in the global automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market are:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

DENSO Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv Inc.

About the report:

The global automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

