Global harvesting head market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030

Harvesting Head Market Outlook

The "Global Harvesting Head Market by Cutting Diameter, by Number of De-Limbing Knives, by Feed Speed, by Application and by Regions - Forecast to 2030"

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Harvesting Head Market by Cutting Diameter (Up to 52 cm, 53 cm to 75 cm and More than 75 cm), by Number of De-Limbing Knives (Three and below, Between 3 to 5 and More than 5 ), by Feed Speed (Less than 5 m/sec and More than 5 m/sec ), by Application (Thinning and Shaping) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

A harvester head consists of a hydraulically powered chain saw that cuts trees and their bases to cross-cut them into log length. De-limbing knives are employed to remove braches of trees. Feed rollers play an important role in grasping of trees. Diameter sensors and length-measuring wheels are used to measure dimensions and calculate the volume of harvested logs. The head is highly applicable to versatile use, ranging from thinning sites with small trees to regeneration felling.

Rising challenges in terms of increasing productivity by raising the speed of the cutting cycle is augmenting the demand for new and advanced harvester heads. Manufacturers are coming up with various customizations in order to improve de-limbing, felling, and bucking of trees located in various geographical terrains. This is anticipated to boost the global harvester heads market during the forecast period.

The global harvester heads market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of a very few global players as well small players in the marketplace. Key players operating in the market are typically those with vast experience in the field of heavy equipment machineries. Major players are highly concentrated in the market in North America and Europe. They operate across the globe through their dealer networks.

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-harvesting-head-market-2022-2030/

Thinning segment, by application, is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period: various government policies concerning afforestation are resulting in the product adoption for the thinning method that improves forest health by promoting environmental sustainability. Furthermore, robust developments in forest science to improve forest operations that include lowering fire risks and low-impact harvesting are likely to drive the market.

Based on region, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global Harvester Head market by 2030. Economic support offered by the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to the rural region, along with the measures taken by the EU economies to subsidize forestry activities through national development programs, is anticipated to bolster the market growth.

North America accounted for a significant global revenue share in 2021. The region is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing aftermarket sales coupled with changing cut-to-length logging methods in the region.

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-harvesting-head-market-2022-2030/

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. 4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Cutting Diameter

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Up to 52 cm

5.3. 53 cm to 75 cm

5.4. More than 75 cm



6. Market Breakdown – by Number of De-Limbing Knives

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Three and below

6.3. Between 3 to 5

6.4. More than 5

7. Market Breakdown – by Feed Speed

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Less than 5 m/sec

7.3. More than 5 m/sec

8. Market Breakdown – by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Thinning

8.3. Shaping

9. Market Breakdown – by Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Harvesting Head Market, 2022-2030

9.1.2. North America Harvesting Head Market, by Cutting Diameter

9.1.3. North America Harvesting Head Market, by Number of De-Limbing Knives

9.1.4. North America Harvesting Head Market, by Feed Speed

9.1.5. North America Harvesting Head Market, by Application

9.1.6. North America Harvesting Head Market, by Country

9.1.6.1. U.S.

9.1.6.2. Canada

9.1.6.3. Mexico

9.2. South America

9.2.1. South America Harvesting Head Market, 2022-2030

9.2.2. South America Harvesting Head Market, by Cutting Diameter

9.2.3. South America Harvesting Head Market, by Number of De-Limbing Knives

9.2.4. South America Harvesting Head Market, by Feed Speed

9.2.5. South America Harvesting Head Market, by Application

9.2.6. South America Harvesting Head Market, by Country

9.2.6.1. Brazil

9.2.6.2. Argentina

9.2.6.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Europe Harvesting Head Market, 2022-2030

9.3.2. Europe Harvesting Head Market, by Cutting Diameter

9.3.3. Europe Harvesting Head Market, by Number of De-Limbing Knives

9.3.4. Europe Harvesting Head Market, by Feed Speed

9.3.5. Europe Harvesting Head Market, by Application

9.3.6. Europe Harvesting Head Market, by Country

9.3.6.1. Germany

9.3.6.2. France

9.3.6.3. U.K.

9.3.6.4. Russia

9.3.6.5. Italy

9.3.6.6. Spain

9.3.6.7. Sweden

9.3.6.8. Finland

9.3.6.9. Switzerland

9.3.6.10. Netherlands

9.3.6.11. Others

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. APAC Harvesting Head Market, 2022-2030

9.4.2. APAC Harvesting Head Market, by Cutting Diameter

9.4.3. APAC Harvesting Head Market, by Number of De-Limbing Knives

9.4.4. APAC Harvesting Head Market, by Feed Speed

9.4.5. APAC Harvesting Head Market, by Application

9.4.6. APAC Harvesting Head Market, by Country

9.4.6.1. China

9.4.6.2. India

9.4.6.3. Japan

9.4.6.4. Taiwan

9.4.6.5. South Korea

9.4.6.6. Australia

9.4.6.7. Indonesia

9.4.6.8. Others



9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1. MEA Harvesting Head Market, 2022-2030

9.5.2. MEA Harvesting Head Market, by Cutting Diameter

9.5.3. MEA Harvesting Head Market, by Number of De-Limbing Knives

9.5.4. MEA Harvesting Head Market, by Feed Speed

9.5.5. MEA Harvesting Head Market, by Application

9.5.6. MEA Harvesting Head Market, by Country

9.5.6.1. South Africa

9.5.6.2. UAE

9.5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

9.5.6.4. Israel

9.5.6.5. Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Market Positioning

10.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

10.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

11. Company Profiles

• Company Overview

• Financial Performance

• Product Benchmarking

• Recent Developments

11.1. Barko Hydraulics, LLC

11.2. Eco Log

11.3. John Deere

11.4. Kesla

11.5. Komatsu

11.6. KONRAD Forestry

11.7. Logset Oy

11.8. Nisula Forest Oy

11.9. Ponsse

11.10. Quadco Inc.

11.11. Tigercat Industries

11.12. Waratah

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-harvesting-head-market-2022-2030/

