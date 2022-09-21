Use of Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials to Be Prominent in Joint Reconstructive Surgeries: Fact.MR Report

The Collagen And HA-Based Biomaterials Market Is Expanding Quickly Due To Their Wide Use In Cosmetic Surgeries And Kneecap Treatments

The most prevalent extracellular matrix protein in the animal kingdom, collagen, is a member of the fibrous protein family that helps tissues transmit weight and gives cells a highly biocompatible environment. Collagen is the ideal biomaterial for implantable medical devices and scaffolds for in vitro testing systems due to its great biocompatibility.

Mammal skin and tendons, which are rich in collagen, are rigorously processed by chemical and physical methods to produce collagen-based solutions, membranes, porous sponges, and threads for dental and surgical uses or cell culture matrices. Several collagen-rich tissues are utilized in the manufacturing of medical items for use in surgery, such as soft tissue augmentation to speed up wound healing, dental applications, and other uses.

Implants made from tissues, either human or animal sources, are produced by biomedical companies. These tissues are frequently processed and treated in a variety of methods. Market-available medical goods made from collagen are manufactured and purified using standard techniques. Reconstructive surgery is where they are successfully used, and the list of potential uses is growing. Collagen can be made into a wide variety of materials with a wide range of qualities by varying the preparation and processing methods.

The global market for collagen and HA-based biomaterials is anticipated to increase over the forecast period as a result of quick technological advancements for effective medical results, advancements in biomaterial products for arthritis by top industry players, rise in facial cosmetic surgeries, and growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by these biomaterials.

Huge Arthritis Patients Populace Moving towards Viscosupplementation

During viscosupplementation, a gel-like material (hyaluronic acid) is pushed into the kneecap, which helps to reduce pain in joints. Companies that produce viscosupplementation devices are scrambling to create and obtain new drug approvals for the treatment of elbow, hip, and knee osteoarthritis.

Viscosupplementation for knee osteoarthritis is projected to be a key growth driver, followed by hip osteoarthritis. The major justification is that viscosupplementation can reduce the chances of knee surgery.

Anti-inflammatory medications now include viscosupplementation. Manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on creating and promoting innovative viscosupplementation solutions in response to the rising demand for viscosupplementation devices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of facial aesthetics dermal fillers are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The global collagen and HA-based biomaterials market is currently valued at US$ 8 billion.

Demand for viscosupplements is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

China is predicted to be a profitable market for collagen and HA-based biomaterials due to the rise in anti-ageing treatments.

Winning Strategy

Based on characteristics, such as company overview, product offerings, financial analysis, recent advancements, and competitive marketing strategies, key competitors in the worldwide collagen and HA-based biomaterials market have been profiled in this report.

The medical needs of patients experiencing joint and mobility-related problems, which are anticipated to be common and increase in the future and place significant financial pressure on the world's market, are drawing manufacturers' attention evermore.

Galderma stated in February 2021 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Restylane® Defyne for the augment and improvement of mild to average chin retrusion in individuals over the age of 21.





Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Industry Research Segments

By Type : Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers Viscosupplements Viscoelastics Wound Dressings Others

By Application : Food Medicine Cosmetics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global collagen and HA-based biomaterials market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (facial aesthetics dermal fillers, viscosupplements, viscoelastics, wound dressings, others) and application (food, medicine, cosmetics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Competitive Landscape

Major firms in the collagen and HA-based biomaterials market are focusing on creating advanced biomaterials. They are also employing growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships, and more.

The competitive landscape section includes key global growth strategies, market dominance, and market ranking analysis of major companies such as Galderma Laboratories L.P., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Allergan plc, Sanofi, and BioCell Technology LLC.

A global unique developmental and commercialization contract for dermal and soft tissue filler solutions was signed by CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) and Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, in February 2021.

In February 2020, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a leading privately held provider of joint surface and preservation solutions for active patients, announced the acquisition of Arthrosurface. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated joint regenerative and preservation therapies manufacturer.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie corporation, announced the release of the SkinMedica® Neck Correct Cream in April 2021. This is the first item in the line's skilful skincare collection designed to treat the unique anatomy of the skin on the neck and decolletage. The SkinMedica® Neck Correct Cream was created for both, curing and preventing the initial signs of mild to serious neck degeneration.





