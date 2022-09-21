The Timpson Group Installs Position Imaging’s iPickup UPS Access Point To its first retail store—Simplifying Courier Package Pickup and Drop-Off (PUDO)

/EIN News/ -- STRATHAM, N.H., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Position Imaging, Inc , a pioneer in package logistics and asset tracking, today announced it is partnering with The Timpson Group, a UK and Irish service retailer with a portfolio of over 2,100 stores, to offer a fast, self-service package pickup solution in their stores with Position Imaging’s new AI-based iPickup Courier Access Point.



Timpson is the UK’s leading retail service provider employing over 5,600 colleagues, with 2,000 owned stores and 119 "Snappy Snaps" franchises throughout the UK and Ireland. Timpson was established in 1865 and is family owned and run by John Timpson as Chairman and James Timpson as Chief Executive.

Timpson is a legendary retailer focused on providing world-class service to their communities to help make their customers’ lives easier. This partnership with Position Imaging and their new iPickup Point is the latest example of how leading retailers adapt to answer their customers’ needs in today’s new and changing age of eCommerce fulfillment. As package delivery volume continues to increase, Timpson recognized that leveraging Position Imaging’s innovative technology for courier package pickup and drop-off within the Timpson stores is just one more way to best serve their customers.

James Timpson, CEO of the Timpson Group, explained, “We have been around since 1865, partly because we are a forward-thinking retailer always looking for innovations to improve our customers’ lives and the community as a whole. Timpson has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we have been quick to embrace AI for PUDO when we realized the benefits it brings to our customers!”

The iPickup Courier Access Point is a new, secure package management system that uses AI-based computer vision technology to provide convenient, efficient, and intuitive self-service package PickUp and Drop-Off (PUDO). PUDO has become a convenient option for package deliveries at stores, both for couriers and customers, and smart retailers are getting involved. Stores offering the PUDO service can provide friction-free convenience for their customers and drive additional foot traffic in the store, all without taking associates away from helping their customers.

Retailers need to rethink how they do business today. With increasing wages, labor shortages, and tighter margins on products, they are more creative in what they can offer in their stores and how they can provide new services. The iPickup Point is a brilliant example of how technology can enable new services at stores in a very small footprint on the shop floor, helping to increase foot traffic.

“Position Imaging’s advanced automation features simplify the burdensome task of processing and securing tens of thousands of packages dropped off in retail locations across the globe,” said Mark Ibbotson, Chief Retail Strategy Officer at Position Imaging. “Retailers embracing innovative technology can liberate their associates to serve and sell, focusing them on work that helps the customers’ shopping experience. The iPickup Point is a great example of a friction-free solution for customers, delivery personnel, and store associates.”

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH, in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup® platform to improve PUDO, BOPIS, and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

