IoT Healthcare Market Share Worth $89.61 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Increased Demand for Wearable Devices as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak is Expected to Drive IoT Healthcare Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that IoT Healthcare Market size is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $89.61 billion by 2027. IoT technology has the potential to transform traditional paper-based healthcare treatment by making real-time patient data and remote patient monitoring more accessible. The emergence of this digital healthcare technology addressed the looming need for improved diagnostics and targeted therapeutic tools. Furthermore, it not only allows physicians to monitor patients remotely, but it also serves as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dosing reminder for patients. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The medical device segment is expected to grow at a 27.9 % annual rate through 2027. The rapid expansion can be attributed to the widespread use of medical devices for implementing cost-effective solutions for providing better healthcare services.
2. North America is expected to be the leading region in the IoT Healthcare Market in 2021, accounting for 35% of the market. North America dominated the global IoT healthcare market, and this is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, the presence of key players, and the availability of sophisticated infrastructure.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The global IoT Healthcare market is expected to be dominated by Medical Devices Segment. The medical device segment is expected to grow at a 27.9 % annual rate through 2027. The widespread use of medical devices can be attributed to the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient healthcare delivery solutions.
2. By geography, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 35% in 2021 for the IoT Healthcare Market.
3. The medication management segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of healthcare information systems, the increasing need to reduce medication errors and improve patient safety, and the growing adoption of mHealth solutions for medication management.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the IoT Healthcare industry are -
1. Agamatrix
2. Armis
3. Bosch
4.Capsule Technologies
5. Comarch SA
