Goya Universe, a Singapore Startup’s Take on the Metaverse and Blockchain Applications for Social Good

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 21, 2022
● Web3Re Technologies announces its launch of Asia’s first Blockchain-as-a-Service (BAAS) to empower fundraising efforts
● A new ecosystem infiltrates the blockchain space to do good through Philanthropy, Education, E-commerce, Incubation, and Social Gamification
Singapore, 21 September 2022 – Local start-up and social enterprise Web3Re Technologies Pte Ltd, a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BAAS) Solutions company, has launched the country’s first curated Metaverse ecosystem, premised on demonstrating how Blockchain can be used for good.
Amidst the market’s prolonged ‘crypto winter’ and the notion that crypto ventures are inherently risky, Web3Re Technologies Pte Ltd hopes to dispel common misunderstandings of crypto projects within this ecosystem.
Blockchain Technology is not a new-fangled fad. Its core objective has invariably been to establish an immutable, uneditable, and transparent record of transactions – the principal premise this young start-up has espoused in its ecosystem.
With five core pillars defining its ecosystem, GOYA Universe and its Blockchain for Good initiative exhibit how blockchain technology can support Philanthropy, Education, E-commerce, Incubation, and Social Gamification.
(Pictured Above: Goya Philanthropy - Blue Carbon Emission Offset Initiative)
Pillar I: Philanthropy
Launching its first two pillars today, GOYA’s philanthropic platform affords charities and social enterprises a simple and seamless solution to run their fundraising campaigns. Additionally, it connects creatives with an innate drive for philanthropy by establishing a streamlined channel to allocate sales proceeds to beneficiaries of their choice – utilizing smart contracts on the blockchain to track and distribute monies.
GOYA Digital Philanthropy has established a standalone entity registered as a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG) in Singapore with its Oversight Governing Board governing funds generated, existing independently of the platform’s board to safeguard financial and operating governance on top of using blockchain to track each transaction in real-time.
In line with Blockchain for Good, the platform advocates reducing carbon emissions, through which users are empowered to participate in a blue carbon emission offset initiative made plausible by its blockchain technology and the metaverse to track the planting, growth, and survival of each mangrove planted.
Closer to home, GOYA Digital Philanthropy also supports Dignity Kitchen, where contributions will fund the provision of providing meals for the disadvantaged.
As Asia’s first blockchain-based fundraising platform, GOYA Digital Philanthropy drives impact projects with a radically transparent fundraising engine that enhances storytelling, aids fundraising, and seeks to engage contributors and donors for sustained support, regardless if the initiative is sought by private individuals or corporate entities seeking out United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) or Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) efforts.
The platform is a complete rethinking of contributions to turning contributors and donors into collaborators to help fuel a regenerative future.
(Pictured Above: Goya Universe Metaverse)
Pillar II: Education
In this ground-breaking educational reform, users worldwide can enter Goya Learning Academy on the Metaverse in its collaborative sources with its educational partners Marshall Cavendish Education, Design Thinker’s Academy, and SSTC, which will run courses in the metaverse and supply asynchronous and synchronous learning opportunities with certifications issued by the respective educational provider, verifiable through Blockchain.
Goya Universe’s CEO, Lim Soon Ying, expressed: “Goya Universe’s launch signals a pivotal juncture for blockchain innovation that looks to the fundamentals again – and this will pave the ground for the next wave of blockchain evolution. It is important that we clearly distinguish our ecosystem from existing counterparts, mainly premised on cryptocurrency as a tool for speculation or fundraising devoid of comprehensive project(s) or goals.”
Funded entirely by its five co-founders, they believe in the use cases of technology as it evolves and is pleased to position Web3Re as a BAAS (Blockchain as a Service Company) to enable many great brands to integrate into a specially curated Metaverse space to facilitate e-commerce.
The founders’ combined expertise in Supply Chain, POS systems, ERP, WMS, and diverse facets of mainstream businesses and technology, positions them uniquely to address the issues Web 2.0 companies face entering Web 3 and beyond. They seek to enable many companies in Asia and globally into the Metaverse and Web3 space while retaining a firm focus on the security and safety of the ecosystem.
The public can look forward to the introduction of Goya’s remaining three pillars (E-commerce, Incubation, and Social Gamification) soon as it moves forward to traverse the blockchain space. Alongside this, the community can anticipate plenty of content releases from Goya as it rolls out numerous strategic partnerships in the Web3 and Metaverse space in the months ahead.
For more information, please visit https://goyauniverse.co/index.html
For more images, please see the press kit here.
About Web3Re
Web3Re Technologies Pte Ltd is a Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) solutions company that has launched an ecosystem in the metaverse called “GOYA Universe.’’
Grounded on five initial pillars of Philanthropy, Education, E-Commerce, Incubation, and Social Gamification, Goya Universe is aimed at guiding businesses attempting to transition from Web2.0 to Web3 and beyond and demonstrating how Blockchain can be used for Good.
Learn more about how Goya Universe guides businesses to transition from Web2.0 to Web3.0 and beyond with Blockchain for Good at https://goyauniverse.co/index.html and explore our metaverse at https://world.goyauniverse.co.
