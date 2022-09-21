Global concrete spraying equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2030
Global Concrete Spraying Equipment Market by System Type, by Spraying Type, by Spraying Range, by Configuration, by Application and by Regions - to 2030
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Concrete Spraying Equipment Market by System Type (Manual Spraying System and Automated Spraying System), by Spraying Type (Wet Concrete Spraying and Dry Concrete Spraying), by Spraying Range (Horizontal Range and Vertical Range), by Configuration (Electric and Engine Powered), by Application (Underground / Tunneling, Mining and Civil Constructions) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.
Rapid developments in technology and raw materials, economic and technical efficiency of shotcrete, increase in underground constructions activities such as mining and tunneling are the key drivers for the growing concrete spraying equipment demand.
As it becomes increasingly difficult to find talented nozzle operators and the quality of the sprayed concrete can vary significantly from operator to operator, OEMs are developing automated systems, which minimize the operator’s influence on the result and increase the productivity of the spraying process.
One of the major challenges restricting the industry includes high initial purchase cost of these machines. These machines are integrated with high-quality pneumatic parts that are critical to safe operation. Concrete spraying equipment also requires regular servicing and timely maintenance to ensure consistent performance.
However, players are focusing on reducing the cost of these machines by adopting vertical integration and economies of scale. Automated sensors and diagnostics technologies are significantly improving the preventive maintenance of these machines, thereby reducing the challenges associated with maintenance in the industry.
For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-concrete-spraying-equipment-market-2022-2030/
Underground / Tunneling segment, by application, is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period: Shotcrete is used in underground construction to ensure the quickest and best possible stabilization of underground excavation zones with minimum material input. Tunneling is the most prominent area of shotcrete application. Tunnels provide numerous benefits, such as topographical advantages in hilly or mountainous areas, reduction of noise pollution, unobstructed transport facilities, etc. There are several upcoming large scale tunnel construction projects that will boost the sprayed concrete equipment market.
Based on region, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global concrete spraying equipment market by 2030: Europe is the leading region in terms of demand for concrete spraying equipment and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Europe dominates on account of the increasing demand from underground construction and repairs and restoration in the region.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR of xx%, in terms of value, during the forecast period, owing to the growth in population, and increased government spending, which result in construction of dams, subways, highways, bridges, tunnels, and other infrastructure, thus driving the concrete spraying equipment market.
For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-concrete-spraying-equipment-market-2022-2030/
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and scope
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline
2. Market Research Methodology
2.1. Research methodology and design
2.2. Sample selection
2.3. Reliability and validity
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Analysis
4.1. Market size and growth rates
4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends
4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts
4.4. Market constraints and challenges
4.5. Industry value chain analysis
4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s
4.6.1. Threat of new entrants
4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers
4.6.4. Threat of substitutes
4.6.5. Competitive rivalry
4.7. PEST analysis
4.7.1. Political/legal landscape
4.7.2. Economic landscape
4.7.3. Social landscape
4.7.4. Technological landscape
5. Market Breakdown – by System Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Manual Spraying System
5.3. Automated Spraying System
6. Market Breakdown – by Spraying Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Wet Concrete Spraying
6.3. Dry Concrete Spraying
7. Market Breakdown – by Spraying Range
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Horizontal Range
7.2.1. Upto 7m
7.2.2. 7m to 16m
7.2.3. More than 16m
7.3. Vertical Range
7.3.1. Upto 7m
7.3.2. 7m to 14m
7.3.3. More than 14m
8. Market Breakdown – by Configuration
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Electric
8.3. Engine Powered
9. Market Breakdown – by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Underground / Tunneling
9.3. Mining
9.4. Civil Constructions
10. Market Breakdown – by Geography
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030
10.1.2. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type
10.1.3. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type
10.1.4. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range
10.1.5. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration
10.1.6. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application
10.1.7. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country
10.1.7.1. U.S.
10.1.7.2. Canada
10.1.7.3. Mexico
10.2. South America
10.2.1. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030
10.2.2. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type
10.2.3. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type
10.2.4. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range
10.2.5. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration
10.2.6. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application
10.2.7. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country
10.2.7.1. Brazil
10.2.7.2. Chile
10.2.7.3. Peru
10.2.7.4. Colombia
10.2.7.5. Argentina
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030
10.3.2. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type
10.3.3. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type
10.3.4. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range
10.3.5. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration
10.3.6. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application
10.3.7. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country
10.3.7.1. UK
10.3.7.2. Germany
10.3.7.3. France
10.3.7.4. Russia
10.3.7.5. Italy
10.3.7.6. Sweden
10.3.7.7. Poland
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030
10.4.2. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type
10.4.3. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type
10.4.4. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range
10.4.5. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration
10.4.6. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application
10.4.7. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country
10.4.7.1. China
10.4.7.2. India
10.4.7.3. Japan
10.4.7.4. Singapore
10.4.7.5. South Korea
10.4.7.6. Australia
10.4.7.7. Indonesia
10.5. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030
10.5.2. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type
10.5.3. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type
10.5.4. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range
10.5.5. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration
10.5.6. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application
10.5.7. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country
10.5.7.1. South Africa
10.5.7.2. Congo
10.5.7.3. Zambia
10.5.7.4. UAE
10.5.7.5. Saudi Arabia
10.5.7.6. Israel
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Market Positioning
11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis
11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players
12. Company Profiles
• Company Overview
• Financial Performance
• Product Benchmarking
• Recent Developments
12.1. BROKK
12.2. CIFA (Zoomlion)
12.3. DUX Machinery Corporation
12.4. FILAMOS
12.5. Gengli
12.6 GHH
12.7. Normet
12.8. Putzmeister Group (Sany Heavy Industries)
12.9. Titan
12.10. Turbosol
For more information about this report visit https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-concrete-spraying-equipment-market-2022-2030/
Kevin Matthew
Tersus Strategy
+1 414.882.8941
email us here