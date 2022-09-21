Global concrete spraying equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2030

Concrete Spraying Equipment Market Outlook

Global Concrete Spraying Equipment Market by System Type, by Spraying Type, by Spraying Range, by Configuration, by Application and by Regions - to 2030

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Concrete Spraying Equipment Market by System Type (Manual Spraying System and Automated Spraying System), by Spraying Type (Wet Concrete Spraying and Dry Concrete Spraying), by Spraying Range (Horizontal Range and Vertical Range), by Configuration (Electric and Engine Powered), by Application (Underground / Tunneling, Mining and Civil Constructions) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

Rapid developments in technology and raw materials, economic and technical efficiency of shotcrete, increase in underground constructions activities such as mining and tunneling are the key drivers for the growing concrete spraying equipment demand.

As it becomes increasingly difficult to find talented nozzle operators and the quality of the sprayed concrete can vary significantly from operator to operator, OEMs are developing automated systems, which minimize the operator’s influence on the result and increase the productivity of the spraying process.

One of the major challenges restricting the industry includes high initial purchase cost of these machines. These machines are integrated with high-quality pneumatic parts that are critical to safe operation. Concrete spraying equipment also requires regular servicing and timely maintenance to ensure consistent performance.

However, players are focusing on reducing the cost of these machines by adopting vertical integration and economies of scale. Automated sensors and diagnostics technologies are significantly improving the preventive maintenance of these machines, thereby reducing the challenges associated with maintenance in the industry.

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-concrete-spraying-equipment-market-2022-2030/

Underground / Tunneling segment, by application, is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period: Shotcrete is used in underground construction to ensure the quickest and best possible stabilization of underground excavation zones with minimum material input. Tunneling is the most prominent area of shotcrete application. Tunnels provide numerous benefits, such as topographical advantages in hilly or mountainous areas, reduction of noise pollution, unobstructed transport facilities, etc. There are several upcoming large scale tunnel construction projects that will boost the sprayed concrete equipment market.

Based on region, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global concrete spraying equipment market by 2030: Europe is the leading region in terms of demand for concrete spraying equipment and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Europe dominates on account of the increasing demand from underground construction and repairs and restoration in the region.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR of xx%, in terms of value, during the forecast period, owing to the growth in population, and increased government spending, which result in construction of dams, subways, highways, bridges, tunnels, and other infrastructure, thus driving the concrete spraying equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by System Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Manual Spraying System

5.3. Automated Spraying System

6. Market Breakdown – by Spraying Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Wet Concrete Spraying

6.3. Dry Concrete Spraying

7. Market Breakdown – by Spraying Range

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Horizontal Range

7.2.1. Upto 7m

7.2.2. 7m to 16m

7.2.3. More than 16m

7.3. Vertical Range

7.3.1. Upto 7m

7.3.2. 7m to 14m

7.3.3. More than 14m

8. Market Breakdown – by Configuration

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Electric

8.3. Engine Powered

9. Market Breakdown – by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Underground / Tunneling

9.3. Mining

9.4. Civil Constructions

10. Market Breakdown – by Geography

10.1. North America

10.1.1. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030

10.1.2. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type

10.1.3. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type

10.1.4. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range

10.1.5. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration

10.1.6. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application

10.1.7. North America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country

10.1.7.1. U.S.

10.1.7.2. Canada

10.1.7.3. Mexico

10.2. South America

10.2.1. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030

10.2.2. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type

10.2.3. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type

10.2.4. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range

10.2.5. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration

10.2.6. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application

10.2.7. South America Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country

10.2.7.1. Brazil

10.2.7.2. Chile

10.2.7.3. Peru

10.2.7.4. Colombia

10.2.7.5. Argentina

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030

10.3.2. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type

10.3.3. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type

10.3.4. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range

10.3.5. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration

10.3.6. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application

10.3.7. Europe Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country

10.3.7.1. UK

10.3.7.2. Germany

10.3.7.3. France

10.3.7.4. Russia

10.3.7.5. Italy

10.3.7.6. Sweden

10.3.7.7. Poland

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030

10.4.2. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type

10.4.3. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type

10.4.4. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range

10.4.5. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration

10.4.6. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application

10.4.7. APAC Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country

10.4.7.1. China

10.4.7.2. India

10.4.7.3. Japan

10.4.7.4. Singapore

10.4.7.5. South Korea

10.4.7.6. Australia

10.4.7.7. Indonesia

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, 2022-2030

10.5.2. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by System Type

10.5.3. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Type

10.5.4. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Spraying Range

10.5.5. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Configuration

10.5.6. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Application

10.5.7. MEA Concrete Spraying Equipment Market, by Country

10.5.7.1. South Africa

10.5.7.2. Congo

10.5.7.3. Zambia

10.5.7.4. UAE

10.5.7.5. Saudi Arabia

10.5.7.6. Israel

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Market Positioning

11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

12. Company Profiles

• Company Overview

• Financial Performance

• Product Benchmarking

• Recent Developments

12.1. BROKK

12.2. CIFA (Zoomlion)

12.3. DUX Machinery Corporation

12.4. FILAMOS

12.5. Gengli

12.6 GHH

12.7. Normet

12.8. Putzmeister Group (Sany Heavy Industries)

12.9. Titan

12.10. Turbosol

